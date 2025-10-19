Toto Wolff predicts 2026 F1 racing could become “a chess game”

Toto Wolff expects F1’s new 2026 regulations to transform racing into a more tactical affair, with wheel-to-wheel action potentially becoming like “a chess game.”

The 2026 F1 season will see major changes to the technical regulations, aimed at improving racing.

Engines will be more electrified, while aerodynamic rules have been overhauled.

Active aerodynamics will allow drivers to use moveable front and rear wings.

However, concerns have been raised about the new power units.

There have been suggestions that drivers could run out of battery on power-sensitive circuits, forcing them to back off in braking zones.

Teams are still unsure how the cars will race each other in reality on track.

Speaking in Friday’s press conference at the United States Grand Prix, Wolff was asked how racing will be in 2026.

The Mercedes boss predicted the on-track action will be “different.”

“We don’t know, let’s wait and see. I’ve seen what it looks like in the simulator. It’s different, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s worse,” Wolff explained.

“It could be a completely new angle being introduced - in terms of a bit of a chess game, how you play the energy management, where you attack, where you defend.

“I think it’s interesting. But let’s wait. Let’s wait and see if there’s a spread. Let’s wait and see if it’s exciting or not. Probably six months down the line, we’ll know.”

McLaren’s Zak Brown added: “But I’d be surprised if Formula 1 wasn’t very exciting – it always is. The engineers are very smart. Someone may or may not get an advantage or disadvantage at the start of the year.

“But the teams are very clever. We’ve got the best engineers in the world in Formula 1. So if it starts a bit spread out, it won’t take long for it to consolidate. I’m sure it’ll be exciting. I’m not worried about it.”

Red Bull “not worried” about 2026

2026 will be a big year for Red Bull, especially as they will run their own engine through Red Bull Powertrains in collaboration with Ford.

Laurent Mekies, Red Bull © XPB Images

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies isn’t concerned about the spectacle for fans and is confident that even if there’s more field spread, the action will remain exciting.

“Same here. Not worried,” Mekies added. “I think the feeling we get from jumping into the unknown is a very positive one, and it’s probably more important now than having concerns about what could or could not happen. Even if there is an increased spread in the field – it’s difficult to do better than now.

“You have four teams that can win pretty much every race moving forward – that’s difficult to match.

“But even if there’s more spread in the field, it will create all the drama that I’m sure you guys will be happy to watch.

“And it will create all the huge reactions from the engineers – from these giants that are going into this regulation.

“So the dominant feeling is really excitement – jumping into the unknown on the chassis side, on the PU side – and it’s extremely exciting.”

