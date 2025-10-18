Ferrari release Fred Vasseur statement amid Christian Horner rumours

Ferrari have moved to back team principal Fred Vasseur.

Fred Vasseur was handed a new contract in July
Fred Vasseur was handed a new contract in July

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has expressed his “full confidence” in team principal Fred Vasseur.

The unprompted vote of confidence from Elkann comes after a report claimed Ferrari are considering Christian Horner as their future team principal.

Horner, who was sacked by Red Bull in July, is seeking a return to F1 after agreeing a severance package that will enable him to make a comeback in the spring of next year.

The Daily Mail reported last week that Ferrari were in talks with Horner about taking over from Vasseur, who was only handed a fresh multi-year contract extension earlier this summer.

The report stated that Elkann was losing faith in Vasseur’s leadership amid a dreadful season for Ferrari, but he has now moved to dismiss such suggestions.

“I want to express our full confidence in our Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, and in the work he is carrying out together with all our colleagues at Scuderia Ferrari  -  the mechanics, engineers, and drivers competing this weekend in Austin,” Elkann said in a Ferrari statement.

I also want to reaffirm the importance of teamwork by everyone to maintain focus on the only goal that matters: always giving our very best on the track.”

Hamilton says talk of Horner ‘distracting’

Lewis Hamilton admitted that the rumours linking Horner with Ferrari are “districting” and unhelpful.

"I don't know where the rumours have come from, so I can't shed much light on that,” Hamilton said on Thursday ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

“It’s a little bit distracting for us as a team. The team have made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred.

“Fred and I and the whole team are working really hard on the future for the team, so these things naturally aren't helpful. I know everyone back at the factory is working incredibly hard and these rumours can be distracting.

“For me, it's important to keep the focus on the goal that we're building on for next year’s car, continuing to build a foundation on this year so that next year we can have better execution and better overall performance.

“As I said back in Spa, we're having lots of meetings to make sure we're sailing in the right direction.”

Ferrari release Fred Vasseur statement amid Christian Horner rumours
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
How Toprak Razgatlioglu can win 2025 WorldSBK title in Spanish Superpole Race
3m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren blame ‘amateur-hour’ driving after Norris and Piastri wiped out
11m ago
Oscar Piastri
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista wary of “crazy” Superpole Race amid tight WorldSBK points battle
34m ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
2025 F1 United States GP - Sprint Race - Results: Max Verstappen wins, both McLarens DNF
42m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Ferrari release Fred Vasseur statement amid Christian Horner rumours
44m ago
Fred Vasseur was handed a new contract in July

More News

WSBK News
Extra objective for Toprak Razgatlioglu as third WorldSBK title moves closer
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren disaster as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris out of US GP sprint
1h ago
Piastri and Norris collide
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega: WorldSBK title “nearly impossible” but I won’t “make anything strange”
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Race Results (1)
1h ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch. Showdown
F1
2025 F1 United States GP Sprint Race LIVE: Both McLarens out after T1 pile-up
2h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing