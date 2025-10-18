2025 F1 United States GP - Sprint Race - Results: Max Verstappen wins, both McLarens DNF

Max Verstappen has claimed victory in the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race, cutting Oscar Piastri’s championship lead by eight points after both McLarens collided on the opening lap.

Verstappen controlled the race from pole position after Piastri and Lando Norris’ races ended on the first lap.

Piastri got a slightly better start than his teammate as the two McLarens braked late into the first corner. The Australian attempted a switchback on his teammate, but in doing so, Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg couldn’t avoid him.

Piastri and Norris collide

This led to carnage on the first lap, with Piastri, Norris, and Fernando Alonso all out of the race. The sprint finally resumed on Lap 6 once the significant amount of debris was cleared.

Verstappen kept his lead ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who looked feisty in the early laps. Russell attempted an aggressive move on Verstappen at Turn 12.

Both drivers ran off the track because Russell couldn’t slow his car in time. Verstappen remained ahead and ultimately took another sprint race win.

The result means Verstappen is now just 55 points behind Piastri with six races to go. Russell finished second ahead of Carlos Sainz, who held off the Ferrari duo to complete the podium.

A clean Lap 1 allowed Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to move up the order. Leclerc was ahead of Hamilton until a mistake through the opening sequence of high-speed corners left him vulnerable to the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton finished fourth, having overtaken Leclerc on Lap 9 into Turn 12. Alex Albon secured sixth, capping off an impressive day for Williams in Austin.

Yuki Tsunoda finished seventh, gaining 11 places after the first lap. Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top eight points scorers, moving ahead of Ollie Bearman, who picked up a 10-second time penalty.

The race finished behind the Safety Car following a clumsy incident between Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon at Turn 1.

2025 US GP F1 Sprint Race results:

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 19 Laps 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +0.395s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +0.791s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +1.224s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +1.825s 6 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +2.576s 7 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +2.976s 8 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +4.147s 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +4.804s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +5.126s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +5.649s 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +6.228s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +6.624s 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +8.006s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +13.576s Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNF Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team DNF Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNF Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team DNF

