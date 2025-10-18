2025 F1 United States GP - Sprint Race - Results: Max Verstappen wins, both McLarens DNF

Full results from the sprint race at the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen has claimed victory in the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race, cutting Oscar Piastri’s championship lead by eight points after both McLarens collided on the opening lap.

Verstappen controlled the race from pole position after Piastri and Lando Norris’ races ended on the first lap.

Piastri got a slightly better start than his teammate as the two McLarens braked late into the first corner. The Australian attempted a switchback on his teammate, but in doing so, Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg couldn’t avoid him.

This led to carnage on the first lap, with Piastri, Norris, and Fernando Alonso all out of the race. The sprint finally resumed on Lap 6 once the significant amount of debris was cleared.

Verstappen kept his lead ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who looked feisty in the early laps. Russell attempted an aggressive move on Verstappen at Turn 12.

Both drivers ran off the track because Russell couldn’t slow his car in time. Verstappen remained ahead and ultimately took another sprint race win.

The result means Verstappen is now just 55 points behind Piastri with six races to go. Russell finished second ahead of Carlos Sainz, who held off the Ferrari duo to complete the podium.

A clean Lap 1 allowed Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to move up the order. Leclerc was ahead of Hamilton until a mistake through the opening sequence of high-speed corners left him vulnerable to the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton finished fourth, having overtaken Leclerc on Lap 9 into Turn 12. Alex Albon secured sixth, capping off an impressive day for Williams in Austin.

Yuki Tsunoda finished seventh, gaining 11 places after the first lap. Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top eight points scorers, moving ahead of Ollie Bearman, who picked up a 10-second time penalty.

The race finished behind the Safety Car following a clumsy incident between Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon at Turn 1.

2025 US GP F1 Sprint Race results: 

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing19 Laps
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+0.395s
3Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+0.791s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+1.224s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+1.825s
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+2.576s
7Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+2.976s
8Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+4.147s
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+4.804s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+5.126s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+5.649s
12Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+6.228s
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+6.624s
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+8.006s
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+13.576s
 Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamDNF
 Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 TeamDNF
 Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 TeamDNF
 Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamDNF
 Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 TeamDNF
