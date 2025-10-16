Lewis Hamilton weighs in on 'distracting' Christian Horner to Ferrari F1 rumours

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that the rumours linking Christian Horner with Ferrari are “distracting” and unhelpful.

Speculation about Horner’s future has ramped up since he agreed a severance package with Red Bull to ensure he can return to F1 next spring.

The 51-year-old Briton was sacked by Red Bull after July’s British Grand Prix and has been linked with the likes of Aston Martin, Alpine and Haas.

A recent report by the Daily Mail claimed that Horner is being courted by Ferrari chairman John Elkann, despite Fred Vasseur being handed a multi-year contract extension as recently as July.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who has vehemently backed Vasseur as Ferrari boss, would not be drawn into detail on the rumours.

"I don't know where the rumours have come from, so I can't shed much light on that,” Hamilton said on Thursday ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

“It’s a little bit distracting for us as a team. The team have made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred.

“Fred and I and the whole team are working really hard on the future for the team, so these things naturally aren't helpful. I know everyone back at the factory is working incredibly hard and these rumours can be distracting.

“For me, it's important to keep the focus on the goal that we're building on for next year’s car, continuing to build a foundation on this year so that next year we can have better execution and better overall performance.

“As I said back in Spa, we're having lots of meetings to make sure we're sailing in the right direction.”

When asked directly if he knows if there is any truth to the reports, Hamilton simply replied: “I don’t and I’m not going to entertain rumours.”

Christian Horner to Ferrari rumours dismissed

Rumours linking Horner with a shock move to Ferrari have been dismissed as “unfounded” by Sky Italia.

The Italian broadcaster stressed there is no evidence of talks taking place between the two parties and added that Elkann has shown “full confidence” in Vasseur’s leadership.

The speculation comes amid a hugely disappointing 2025 season for Ferrari.

Ferrari have failed to win a race across the opening 18 grands prix and have only managed five podium finishes thanks to Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is yet to score a grand prix podium finish in Ferrari red.