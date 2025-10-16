Lewis Hamilton weighs in on 'distracting' Christian Horner to Ferrari F1 rumours

Lewis Hamilton admits Christian Horner Ferrari rumours ‘distracting’

Lewis Hamilton comments on rumours linking Christian Horner with a shock move to Ferrari.

Hamilton and Horner have not always seen eye-to-eye
Hamilton and Horner have not always seen eye-to-eye

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that the rumours linking Christian Horner with Ferrari are “distracting” and unhelpful. 

Speculation about Horner’s future has ramped up since he agreed a severance package with Red Bull to ensure he can return to F1 next spring.

The 51-year-old Briton was sacked by Red Bull after July’s British Grand Prix and has been linked with the likes of Aston Martin, Alpine and Haas.

A recent report by the Daily Mail claimed that Horner is being courted by Ferrari chairman John Elkann, despite Fred Vasseur being handed a multi-year contract extension as recently as July.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who has vehemently backed Vasseur as Ferrari boss, would not be drawn into detail on the rumours.

"I don't know where the rumours have come from, so I can't shed much light on that,” Hamilton said on Thursday ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

“It’s a little bit distracting for us as a team. The team have made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred.

“Fred and I and the whole team are working really hard on the future for the team, so these things naturally aren't helpful. I know everyone back at the factory is working incredibly hard and these rumours can be distracting.

“For me, it's important to keep the focus on the goal that we're building on for next year’s car, continuing to build a foundation on this year so that next year we can have better execution and better overall performance.

“As I said back in Spa, we're having lots of meetings to make sure we're sailing in the right direction.”

When asked directly if he knows if there is any truth to the reports, Hamilton simply replied: “I don’t and I’m not going to entertain rumours.”

Christian Horner to Ferrari rumours dismissed

Rumours linking Horner with a shock move to Ferrari have been dismissed as “unfounded” by Sky Italia.

The Italian broadcaster stressed there is no evidence of talks taking place between the two parties and added that Elkann has shown “full confidence” in Vasseur’s leadership.

The speculation comes amid a hugely disappointing 2025 season for Ferrari.

Ferrari have failed to win a race across the opening 18 grands prix and have only managed five podium finishes thanks to Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is yet to score a grand prix podium finish in Ferrari red. 

Lewis Hamilton weighs in on 'distracting' Christian Horner to Ferrari F1 rumours
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen reluctantly rates his F1 2025 title chances
52s ago
Max Verstappen has kept alive his slim F1 title hopes
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains ‘fun’ social media jab at Fernando Alonso
37m ago
Hamilton had a playful dig at his old F1 rival
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton admits Christian Horner Ferrari rumours ‘distracting’
1h ago
Hamilton and Horner have not always seen eye-to-eye
F1 News
All six of the special liveries for F1’s United States GP
2h ago
Williams' special livery is a 2002 throwback
WSBK News
Yamaha to run special anniversary livery at Spanish WorldSBK
2h ago
Stefano Manzi's Yamaha R9 and Andrea Locatelli's Yamaha R1 in Yamaha 70th anniversary colours, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Yamaha.

More News

WSBK News
Jonathan Rea “so far away” from perfect WorldSBK ending but “apt” to finish at Jerez
3h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
There are four seats left on the F1 2026 grid: Who will take them?
3h ago
Racing Bulls and Alpine are yet to confirm their line-ups
WSBK News
WorldSBK title “difficult” for Nicolo Bulega: "My target is to win the races"
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Brad Pitt was “not impressed” by Lewis Hamilton F1 Movie remark
4h ago
Brad Pitt starred as the lead role in the F1 Movie
WSBK News
“Relaxed” Toprak Razgatlioglu sets one more goal in 2025 WorldSBK title chase
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, track walk. Credit: Gold and Goose.