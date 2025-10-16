All six of the special liveries for F1’s United States GP

Six teams are running special liveries on their F1 cars at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Here is a rundown of the one-off designs in all their glory…

Williams

Williams are paying homage to their 2002 livery with a special throwback design on Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz’s cars at Austin.

The British squad say this is a celebration of the team’s title partnership with Atlassian and is a “visual representation of how both Williams and Atlassian have survived and thrived in the face of relentless change since 2002 through harnessing the power of teamwork - and how both are determined to return the team to glory by pushing forward, together.”

Another angle of the FW47

McLaren

McLaren have tweaked their livery for the United States and Mexico City grand prix weekends.

The MCL39 will carry a white and chrome colour scheme for the two events as a tribute to their collaboration with Google Gemini.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are set to resume their championship battle at the Circuit of The Americas after McLaren wrapped up the constructors’ title last time out in Singapore.

McLaren's livery will feature in Austin and Mexico

Aston Martin

Aston Martin have revealed their first-ever bespoke livery design for the United States Grand Prix.

The Silverstone-based team say it is a “science-inspired, special one-off livery” that will feature on the AMR25 for the Austin race only.

Aston Martin have never had a special livery - until now

Racing Bulls

Racing Bulls will contest this weekend’s United States Grand Prix sporting a unique, tortoise livery.

The VCARB 02 will feature a pearlescent black and brown tortoise shell pattern with gold detailing, combined with the team’s normal white livery.

It will make for a particularly striking look for Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson’s cars this weekend.

Racing Bulls have a striking design

Haas

Haas will run a special livery to celebrate their home race with a nod to their American roots.

The design for the VF-25 retains the usual red, white and black paint scheme, alongside additional stars and stripes.

COTA is one of three home races for Haas, with the others being Miami and Las Vegas.

Haas will run their cars in a special livery in Austin

Alpine

In partnership with Mercado Libre, Alpine have unrelieved a special livery they will run across the upcoming three races in Austin, Mexico City and Sao Paulo.

The minimally-tweaked design features the yellow branding of the Argentine e-commerce firm, for who Franco Colapinto is a brand ambassador.

“Racing with Mercado Libre's colours is very special for me," Colapinto said. "It means bringing a brand to the track that was born in my country and now represents millions of Latin Americans on a global stage.

"For any driver, competing in Formula One is a dream. I'm living mine - with effort, dedication, and the support of an incredible team. Doing it alongside Mercado Libre, a company that continues to support me and shares the same values of commitment and perseverance, makes it even more meaningful.”

Yellow will feature on the Alpine for the next three races

