There are four seats left on the F1 2026 grid: Who will take them?

Mercedes’ confirmation that they have locked down their F1 driver line-up for 2026 leaves just four seats left up for grabs.

While Mercedes’ announcement that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli would be retained for 2026 came as a surprise to nobody on Wednesday, it shifts attention onto the sole-remaining drives for next season.

Red Bull will have the biggest say on how the rest of the grid shapes up for 2026, with one seat available at the senior team, and two at sister squad Racing Bulls, while there is a solitary seat left at Alpine.

But who will get the final seats on offer for F1 2026?

Red Bull

Despite making recent progress, it is thought that Yuki Tsunoda has not done enough to warrant keeping his Red Bull drive alongside Max Verstappen for next year.

The Japanese driver replaced Liam Lawson in the seat just three races into the 2025 season but has not lived up to expectations, faring only marginally better than his predecessor, who returned to Racing Bulls after a disastrously short Red Bull stint.

Tsunoda has failed to extract the performance of his four-time world champion teammate and looks set to be axed. It doesn’t help his cause that main backer Honda will leave Red Bull at the end of the year.

Isack Hadjar is the clear favourite to replace Tsunoda in the Red Bull hot seat following an impressive rookie F1 season.

The 20-year-old Frenchman sits ninth in the drivers championship on 39 points, with a stunning third place and maiden podium finish at Zandvoort the standout result of his first campaign in grand prix racing so far.

While Red Bull have repeatedly insisted that they will give Tsunoda more time to prove himself, many in the F1 paddock believe this is already a done deal.

Hadjar looks set to drive for Red Bull in 2026

Racing Bulls

What happens at Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls is less clear, with Hadjar’s seemingly nailed-on promotion set to leave both seats free for 2026.

Red Bull junior and Formula 2 frontrunner Arvid Lindblad has been heavily rumoured to take one of the seats at Racing Bulls.

If that were to happen, the other seat would most likely end up being a straight shootout between Tsunoda and Lawson.

Former McLaren junior Alex Dunne had been linked as an outside bet for a Racing Bulls drive, however Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has suggested the 19-year-old Irishman is no longer an option.

Marko also revealed Red Bull plan to make a decision after the Mexico City Grand Prix next weekend, meaning the next two races will be absolutely crucial for both Tsunoda and Lawson.

Tsunoda is under huge pressure to stay in F1

Alpine

The only other available drive for 2026 comes at Alpine, who are currently weighing up their options to partner Pierre Gasly.

Franco Colapinto replaced the struggling Jack Doohan at Imola but has not lived up to Flavio Briatore’s expectations. The Argentine is very much still fighting for his future, having failed to score a point so far in 2025.

F1’s basement team appear to be juggling internal options, with reserve driver Paul Aron, who has made several free practice outings this season, also under consideration. It is not thought that Doohan, who remains a reserve driver, will get another shot.

Alpine have time on their side and do not need to rush into a decision. Should Tsunoda be let go by Red Bull altogether, he could be emerge as an option to link back up with former AlphaTauri teammate Gasly.

The French manufacturer could also look to the next crop of emerging talent and consider a swoop for an F2 star such as championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli, or the aforementioned Dunne.

Colapinto is having a tough time at Alpine