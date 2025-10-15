Mercedes finally lock down driver line-up for F1 2026

Mercedes have finally confirmed a new contract extension for George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

The news, announced on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas, brings to a close a long-running saga surrounding Russell's future at Mercedes.

Crash.net understands Russell's contract extension is a multi-year one.

Mercedes also confirmed that Russell's teammate Kimi Antonelli has been officially retained for 2026.

A new deal for both drivers had been considered a formality, but Mercedes' interest in signing Max Verstappen slowed down the process.

Even after Verstappen confirmed he would be staying at Red Bull for at least 2026 in July, negotiations between Russell and Mercedes dragged on longer than expected.

But Mercedes have finally put speculation surrounding the 27-year-old Briton's future to bed by confirming an extension.

Russell has been one of the standout performers during the 2025 season and along with Verstappen, is the only non-McLaren driver to win a race this year.

He followed up his victory at the Canadian Grand Prix in June with an impressive win at the Singapore Grand Prix last time out.

Russell sits fourth in the drivers' championship with 237 points and is one of only five drivers still in mathematical contention for the title with six races remaining.

What took Mercedes so long?

Mercedes are standing by Antonelli

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insisted the confirmation of his team's driver line-up for 2026 was "always just a matter of when, not if".

"We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy," Wolff explained.

"I'm pleased we have done that. George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we're excited to continue our journey together. Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the Constructors', and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1."

Russell said: "I am really proud to be continuing our journey together. Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017.

"It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can't wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport's history next year.

"We are all incredibly focused on making that a success and, for me personally, building on what has been my strongest season in F1 to date."

Antonelli, who has endured a rocky rookie F1 season in 2025, said: "I'm super excited to be continuing with the team. I've learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones.

"Those have all made me stronger, not only as a driver but as a team-mate too. I want to say thank you to Toto and everyone at Brackley and Brixworth for their continued support and faith in me.



"Our focus now is to finish this year strongly and secure second in the Constructors' Championship, before we then turn our full attention to 2026. There's plenty for us still to achieve in these final six races and we will be giving it our all."