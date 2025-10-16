Lewis Hamilton explains ‘fun’ social media jab at old F1 foe Fernando Alonso

Lewis Hamilton explains ‘fun’ social media jab at Fernando Alonso

Lewis Hamilton says his social media tease at old F1 rival Fernando Alonso after the Singapore Grand Prix was “just a little bit of fun”.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was forced to nurse his ailing Ferrari home in Singapore after developing a late brake issue.

Hamilton had been over 40 seconds ahead of former title rival Alonso in sixth place but dramatically lost pace as he battled to keep his car out of the walls.

Hamilton ultimately crossed the line just four-tenths of a second clear of Alonso in seventh place, but did so after cutting several corners.

This led to an extraordinary radio-rant from Alonso, who repeatedly said “I cannot f****** believe it” as he criticised Hamilton’s driving after the chequered flag, adding: “Is it safe to drive with no brakes? This should be f****** P7 – you cannot drive.”

Alonso would get his wish when Hamilton was slapped with a five-second time penalty for his track limits infringements, demoting him to P8. 

But it was Hamilton who had the last laugh when he poked fun at the 44-year-old Spaniard on the Monday after the race.

The Ferrari driver posted a compilation from British comedy show One Foot in the Grave, in which the main character Victor Meldrew repeatedly says: “I don’t believe it,” on his Instagram story.

Hamilton was asked if he had spoken to Alonso ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

“No I haven’t seen Fernando since then,” Hamilton said on Thursday in Austin.

“It was just a little bit of fun. It just reminded me of that. I hadn’t seen that show for like twenty plus years but I thought it was funny so I posted it.

“What is life when you can’t have a little bit of fun, you know?”

Asked if he felt a five-second penalty was a sufficient punishment in an earlier FIA press conference, Alonso replied: “No, I was happy with the penalty.

“I gained a position. Even one second was enough. It was not needed, the extra four.”

Lewis Hamilton explains ‘nerve-wracking’ brake drama

Hamilton admitted his late-race brake drama was “nerve-wracking”.

“The last few laps were definitely nerve-wracking, for sure,” he added.

“I’ve won races in the past with three tyres and I’ve now finished a race with three brakes! Definitely not something I want to experience again.

“I couldn’t stop the car. The pedal just went straight to the end and there was nothing there, so I had no choice but to go on those exit roads, otherwise I would not have made it around the corner.

“I think the penalty was fine. It doesn’t really make a big difference to me anyway.” 

