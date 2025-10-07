Lewis Hamilton pokes fun at Fernando Alonso for Singapore GP radio rant

Lewis Hamilton responds via Instagram

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has responded to Fernando Alonso’s post-race rant over team radio at the Singapore Grand Prix.

F1’s most experienced drivers ended Sunday’s race just four-tenths apart at the chequered flag.

Hamilton was over 40 seconds ahead of Alonso, running in sixth place.

However, a late-race brake issue meant Hamilton had to drive the final two laps at an incredibly slow pace.

In a bid to get around the track safely, Hamilton cut several corners, which ultimately allowed him to stay ahead of Alonso.

Hamilton’s brake issue – combined with his tactics on the final lap to stay ahead of Alonso – annoyed the Aston Martin driver.

This led to an extraordinary radio message from the two-time F1 world champion.

Alonso said over team radio: “Oh, fu**ing hell, man. I cannot believe it. Yeah, he knew it. I cannot fu**ing believe it, I cannot fu**ing believe it. I mean, I cannot fu**ing believe it. I cannot fu**ing believe it.

“Is it safe to drive with no brakes? Oh, he should…” 

His engineer replied: “Yeah, no, no, we are looking to, we agree, we're checking track limits and stuff as well. You see, there's a margin there. Run switch warm-up, mate, run switch warm-up. That is P8 anyway, so good recovery.”

Alonso added: “Yeah, but this should be fu**ing P7. I mean, you cannot drive. Like if you are alone on track. Yeah, I mean, no respect the red flag yesterday, today, free track for them. I mean, maybe too much.”

Alonso was promoted to seventh after Hamilton was handed a five-second time penalty following the race.

Hamilton responds

Hamilton has responded to Alonso with a subtle post on his Instagram story.

Captioned “18 years off…”, Hamilton posted a compilation from the British comedy One Foot in the Grave, in which the main character repeatedly exclaims: “I don’t believe it!”

Hamilton is having a tough debut season with Ferrari
Hamilton is having a tough debut season with Ferrari

It’s not the first time Hamilton has hit back at his former teammate.

Following previous comments from Alonso about Hamilton’s world titles – and the level of competition he faced in some of them – the seven-time world champion posted a cryptic tweet.

The post by Hamilton was simply an image of him pointing his finger at Alonso when they were teammates at McLaren.

The photo was from the 2007 United States Grand Prix, where Hamilton had beaten Alonso to the win.

Lewis Hamilton pokes fun at Fernando Alonso for Singapore GP F1 radio rant
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia used smoking Motegi MotoGP engine in Mandalika
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, engine smoke, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton pokes fun at Fernando Alonso for Singapore GP radio rant
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
Who will replace injured Marc Marquez at Ducati?
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
MotoGP rivals blast each other as “not intelligent” after Indonesia clash
5h ago
Luca Marini chases Raul Fernandez, Brad Binder, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
"Fierce" Franco Morbidelli responds to overtaking criticism: “I always respect Simon Crafar’s judgement”
6h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

More News

Moto2 News
Intact GP explain Manuel Gonzalez's Moto2 disqualification: “Transmission error"
7h ago
Manuel Gonzalez, 2025 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez out until November after Indonesia MotoGP crash
17h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
Marc Marquez’s classy MotoGP crash response should serve as an example for some
19h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton sends rallying Ferrari message after brake setback in Singapore GP
20h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Ferrari just ahead of Williams as post-summer break F1 slump continues at Singapore GP
20h ago
Charles Leclerc