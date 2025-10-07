Lewis Hamilton pokes fun at Fernando Alonso for Singapore GP radio rant

Lewis Hamilton has responded to Fernando Alonso’s post-race rant over team radio at the Singapore Grand Prix.

F1’s most experienced drivers ended Sunday’s race just four-tenths apart at the chequered flag.

Hamilton was over 40 seconds ahead of Alonso, running in sixth place.

However, a late-race brake issue meant Hamilton had to drive the final two laps at an incredibly slow pace.

In a bid to get around the track safely, Hamilton cut several corners, which ultimately allowed him to stay ahead of Alonso.

Hamilton’s brake issue – combined with his tactics on the final lap to stay ahead of Alonso – annoyed the Aston Martin driver.

This led to an extraordinary radio message from the two-time F1 world champion.

Alonso said over team radio: “Oh, fu**ing hell, man. I cannot believe it. Yeah, he knew it. I cannot fu**ing believe it, I cannot fu**ing believe it. I mean, I cannot fu**ing believe it. I cannot fu**ing believe it.

“Is it safe to drive with no brakes? Oh, he should…”

His engineer replied: “Yeah, no, no, we are looking to, we agree, we're checking track limits and stuff as well. You see, there's a margin there. Run switch warm-up, mate, run switch warm-up. That is P8 anyway, so good recovery.”

Alonso added: “Yeah, but this should be fu**ing P7. I mean, you cannot drive. Like if you are alone on track. Yeah, I mean, no respect the red flag yesterday, today, free track for them. I mean, maybe too much.”

Alonso was promoted to seventh after Hamilton was handed a five-second time penalty following the race.

Hamilton responds

Hamilton has responded to Alonso with a subtle post on his Instagram story.

Captioned “18 years off…”, Hamilton posted a compilation from the British comedy One Foot in the Grave, in which the main character repeatedly exclaims: “I don’t believe it!”

Hamilton is having a tough debut season with Ferrari

It’s not the first time Hamilton has hit back at his former teammate.

Following previous comments from Alonso about Hamilton’s world titles – and the level of competition he faced in some of them – the seven-time world champion posted a cryptic tweet.

The post by Hamilton was simply an image of him pointing his finger at Alonso when they were teammates at McLaren.

The photo was from the 2007 United States Grand Prix, where Hamilton had beaten Alonso to the win.