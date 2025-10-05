Fernando Alonso’s extraordinary radio rant over Lewis Hamilton’s brake issues

Fernando Alonso delivered an extraordinary rant over team radio after the conclusion of the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Alonso finished eighth at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, just behind Lewis Hamilton, who was nursing a brake issue in the closing laps.

Hamilton had been challenging Kimi Antonelli for fifth but encountered a brake problem in the final stages of the race.

As a result, Hamilton was losing significant time, coming under pressure from Alonso on the last lap.

Alonso, who finished just behind Hamilton on-track, was livid that the seven-time world champion was allowed to finish the race with effectively no brakes working.

Alonso’s radio rant

After finishing eighth - a strong drive, given his slow pit stop - Alonso quickly turned his attention to Hamilton’s brake issue.

Alonso said over team radio: “Oh, fu**ing hell, man. I cannot believe it. Yeah, he knew it. I cannot fu**ing believe it, I cannot fu**ing believe it. I mean, I cannot fu**ing believe it. I cannot fu**ing believe it.

“Is it safe to drive with no brakes? Oh, he should…” 

His engineer replied: “Yeah, no, no, we are looking to, we agree, we're checking track limits and stuff as well. You see, there's a margin there. Run switch warm-up, mate, run switch warm-up. That is P8 anyway, so good recovery.”

Alonso added: “Yeah, but this should be fu**ing P7. I mean, you cannot drive. Like if you are alone on track. Yeah, I mean, no respect the red flag yesterday, today, free track for them. I mean, maybe too much.”

Hamilton was handed a post-race five-second time penalty for excessive corner cutting in the final laps, dropping him behind Alonso in the final classification. 

While Alonso has a valid point around safety, finishing races with issues aren’t uncommon.

Hamilton won the 2020 British Grand Prix with a puncture on his car, running over half a lap with three working tyres.

The good news for Alonso is that he’s moved back ahead of Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll in the drivers’ championship. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

