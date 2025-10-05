F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Singapore Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been cut to 22 points with six rounds to go.

For the third consecutive race weekend, Lando Norris has cut title rival and McLaren teammate Piastri's championship advantage. 

Norris barged his way past Piastri at the start to take third place and beat his frustrated teammate to the podium.

Second place for Max Verstappen sees the Red Bull driver move 63 points behind Piastri. 

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team7336
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team5314
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing4273
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2237
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0173
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0125
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team088
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing070
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team039
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber037
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team036
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing032
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team032
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team030
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team028
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team020
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing020
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber018
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team018
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00

McLaren wrap up constructors' crown

McLaren celebrated winning their 10th constructors' championship after wrapping up the 2025 title in Singapore. 

They have built an unassailable 325 point lead over second-placed Mercedes with six rounds remaining this season. 

It means McLaren have won back-to-back constructors' championship and tied Red Bull's record from 2023 of sealing the title with six races still to go. 

Mercedes' second victory of the year gives them a 25-point lead over third-placed Ferrari. 

Red Bull sit fourth, just 10 points behind Ferrari. 

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team12650
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2325
3Scuderia Ferrari HP0298
4Oracle Red Bull Racing4290
5Atlassian Williams Racing0102
6Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team072
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team068
8Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber055
9MoneyGram Haas F1 Team046
10BWT Alpine F1 Team020

 

