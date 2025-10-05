F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Singapore Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been cut to 22 points with six rounds to go.

For the third consecutive race weekend, Lando Norris has cut title rival and McLaren teammate Piastri's championship advantage.

Norris barged his way past Piastri at the start to take third place and beat his frustrated teammate to the podium.

Second place for Max Verstappen sees the Red Bull driver move 63 points behind Piastri.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 336 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 314 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 273 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 237 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 173 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 125 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 88 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 70 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 39 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 37 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 36 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 32 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 32 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 30 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 28 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 20 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 18 19 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 18 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

McLaren wrap up constructors' crown

McLaren celebrated winning their 10th constructors' championship after wrapping up the 2025 title in Singapore.

They have built an unassailable 325 point lead over second-placed Mercedes with six rounds remaining this season.

It means McLaren have won back-to-back constructors' championship and tied Red Bull's record from 2023 of sealing the title with six races still to go.

Mercedes' second victory of the year gives them a 25-point lead over third-placed Ferrari.

Red Bull sit fourth, just 10 points behind Ferrari.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 12 650 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 325 3 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 298 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 290 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 102 6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 72 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 68 8 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 55 9 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 46 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20