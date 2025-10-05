F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Singapore Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been cut to 22 points with six rounds to go.
For the third consecutive race weekend, Lando Norris has cut title rival and McLaren teammate Piastri's championship advantage.
Norris barged his way past Piastri at the start to take third place and beat his frustrated teammate to the podium.
Second place for Max Verstappen sees the Red Bull driver move 63 points behind Piastri.
|2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|336
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|314
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|273
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|237
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|173
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|125
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|88
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|70
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|39
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|37
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|36
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|32
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|32
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|30
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|28
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|20
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|20
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|18
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|18
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
McLaren wrap up constructors' crown
McLaren celebrated winning their 10th constructors' championship after wrapping up the 2025 title in Singapore.
They have built an unassailable 325 point lead over second-placed Mercedes with six rounds remaining this season.
It means McLaren have won back-to-back constructors' championship and tied Red Bull's record from 2023 of sealing the title with six races still to go.
Mercedes' second victory of the year gives them a 25-point lead over third-placed Ferrari.
Red Bull sit fourth, just 10 points behind Ferrari.
|2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|12
|650
|2
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|325
|3
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|298
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|290
|5
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|102
|6
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|72
|7
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|68
|8
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|55
|9
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|46
|10
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|20