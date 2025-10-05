McLaren seal historic F1 constructors’ championship at Singapore Grand Prix

McLaren seal historic F1 constructors’ title at Singapore GP

McLaren have wrapped up the 2025 F1 constructors' championship at the second attempt.

McLaren have clinched the 2025 constructors’ championship at the Singapore Grand Prix.

After missing their first chance to wrap it up during an awful weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago, McLaren have now sealed the constructors’ title for the second year in a row.

McLaren claimed a landmark 10th teams’ title in their history after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri  finished third and fourth in Singapore.

McLaren have tied Red Bull’s record from 2023 of becoming world champions with six races of the season still remaining.

The British squad could yet break the F1 record for most points in a season. Red Bull hold the record from 2023 with 860 and McLaren now sit on 650. 

McLaren could also usurp Red Bull’s largest-ever constructors’ winning margin of 451 - again set in 2023.

Attention turns to drivers' title race 

Now the constructors’ championship has been successfully won, focus will turn to the drivers’ title race.

Piastri holds a 22-point lead over title rival and teammate Norris, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is 63 points behind. 

Piastri was left fuming after Norris barged past him at the start of Sunday's race as tensions brewed down at McLaren. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

