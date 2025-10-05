2025 F1 Singapore GP - Race Results: George Russell wins ahead of Max Verstappen
Full results from the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
George Russell has claimed his second victory of the 2025 F1 season after winning the Singapore Grand Prix.
It was a comfortable race for Russell, who controlled proceedings from the front of the field.
Russell led the way into Turn 1 on the opening lap, keeping Max Verstappen at bay in the process.
His race was made easier by the fact Verstappen started on the soft tyres and struggled for pace as a result.
It was a dominant drive by Russell, who is still waiting for a Mercedes contract extension for next year.
Verstappen fends off Norris
The main battle behind Russell was between Verstappen and Lando Norris for second place.
Verstappen was nursing numerous issues with his Red Bull, compromising his pace.
Still, Norris couldn’t get close enough to make a move stick.
Verstappen ultimately finished second, with Norris crossing the line in third.
It was a strong drive from Norris, who started the grand prix in fifth. He got past Kimi Antonelli off the line and then ahead of Oscar Piastri in what was a controversial move.
Piastri was unhappy with Norris’ overtake, leading to a number of complaints over team radio.
Piastri ended the race in fourth, a couple of seconds behind his teammate.
Antonelli overtook Charles Leclerc late on for fifth, while Leclerc secured sixth after Lewis Hamilton suffered a brake issue in the closing laps of the race.
Hamilton finished seventh but was handed a post-race five-second time penalty for track limits.
This promoted Alonso to seventh, dropping Hamilton down to eighth.
|2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|62 Laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+5.430s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+6.066s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+8.146s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+33.681s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+45.996s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+80.667s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+85.251s
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+93.527s
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+1 Lap
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+1 Lap
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+1 Lap
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap