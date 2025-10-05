2025 F1 Singapore GP - Race Results: George Russell wins ahead of Max Verstappen

Full results from the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

George Russell has claimed his second victory of the 2025 F1 season after winning the Singapore Grand Prix.

It was a comfortable race for Russell, who controlled proceedings from the front of the field.

Russell led the way into Turn 1 on the opening lap, keeping Max Verstappen at bay in the process.

His race was made easier by the fact Verstappen started on the soft tyres and struggled for pace as a result.

It was a dominant drive by Russell, who is still waiting for a Mercedes contract extension for next year.

Verstappen fends off Norris

The main battle behind Russell was between Verstappen and Lando Norris for second place.

Verstappen was nursing numerous issues with his Red Bull, compromising his pace.

Still, Norris couldn’t get close enough to make a move stick.

Verstappen ultimately finished second, with Norris crossing the line in third.

It was a strong drive from Norris, who started the grand prix in fifth. He got past Kimi Antonelli off the line and then ahead of Oscar Piastri in what was a controversial move.

Piastri was unhappy with Norris’ overtake, leading to a number of complaints over team radio.

Piastri ended the race in fourth, a couple of seconds behind his teammate.

Antonelli overtook Charles Leclerc late on for fifth, while Leclerc secured sixth after Lewis Hamilton suffered a brake issue in the closing laps of the race.

Hamilton finished seventh but was handed a post-race five-second time penalty for track limits.

This promoted Alonso to seventh, dropping Hamilton down to eighth. 

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team62 Laps
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+5.430s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+6.066s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+8.146s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+33.681s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+45.996s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+80.667s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+85.251s
9Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+93.527s
10Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+1 Lap
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 Lap
12Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+1 Lap
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
14Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+1 Lap
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 Lap
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
20Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap

 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

