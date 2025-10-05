2025 F1 Singapore GP - Race Results: George Russell wins ahead of Max Verstappen

George Russell has claimed his second victory of the 2025 F1 season after winning the Singapore Grand Prix.

It was a comfortable race for Russell, who controlled proceedings from the front of the field.

Russell led the way into Turn 1 on the opening lap, keeping Max Verstappen at bay in the process.

His race was made easier by the fact Verstappen started on the soft tyres and struggled for pace as a result.

It was a dominant drive by Russell, who is still waiting for a Mercedes contract extension for next year.

Verstappen fends off Norris

The main battle behind Russell was between Verstappen and Lando Norris for second place.

Verstappen was nursing numerous issues with his Red Bull, compromising his pace.

Still, Norris couldn’t get close enough to make a move stick.

Verstappen ultimately finished second, with Norris crossing the line in third.

It was a strong drive from Norris, who started the grand prix in fifth. He got past Kimi Antonelli off the line and then ahead of Oscar Piastri in what was a controversial move.

Piastri was unhappy with Norris’ overtake, leading to a number of complaints over team radio.

McLarens side by side

Piastri ended the race in fourth, a couple of seconds behind his teammate.

Antonelli overtook Charles Leclerc late on for fifth, while Leclerc secured sixth after Lewis Hamilton suffered a brake issue in the closing laps of the race.

Hamilton finished seventh but was handed a post-race five-second time penalty for track limits.

This promoted Alonso to seventh, dropping Hamilton down to eighth.

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 62 Laps 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +5.430s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +6.066s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +8.146s 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +33.681s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +45.996s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +80.667s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +85.251s 9 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +93.527s 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +1 Lap 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 Lap 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +1 Lap 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 14 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +1 Lap 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 Lap 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 Lap 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 20 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap