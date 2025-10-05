Oscar Piastri rages over Lando Norris clash in fiery team radio rant at Singapore GP

Oscar Piastri was left frustrated after contact with McLaren teammate Lando Norris during the Singapore Grand Prix, making his feelings clear over team radio.

The incident occurred through the opening sequence of corners at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Norris managed to get alongside Piastri after Turn 1, going down the inside into Turn 3.

In doing so, Norris hit Max Verstappen’s car, which in turn pushed him into Piastri.

This forced Piastri wide and allowed Norris to get through for third place.

Norris picked up minor front wing damage as a result but continued unscathed.

McLarens side by side

Piastri was left fuming over the incident.

Over team radio, Piastri said: “Yeah I mean that wasn’t very team like, but sure.”

A second radio message from Piastri seemed to imply that he wanted McLaren to swap the positions again.

“So are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way or? What’s the go to there?” Piastri added.

McLaren F1 engineer Tom Stallard confirmed they would discuss the incident before getting back to him.

The stewards announced they would be taking no action, viewing it as a racing incident.

Stallard then told Piastri that Norris would not give the position back.

This irked Piastri further: “That is not fair. “I am sorry. That’s not fair. If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his teammate than that is a pretty **** job of avoiding it.”