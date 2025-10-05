Martin Brundle’s F1 grid walk delivers again with hilarious Lewis Capaldi encounter

Martin Brundle’s grid walk at the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix delivered another iconic moment.

As per F1 tradition, Brundle heads onto the F1 grid before the race to speak to any celebrities or drivers he can find.

At the end of his grid walk in Singapore on Sunday, Brundle approached who he thought was Lewis Capaldi - the famous singer.

It was, in fact, Capaldi’s brother - Anthony.

After approaching Anthony, Lewis soon appeared, providing another comical Brundle grid walk moment.

Brundle said initially: “Lewis, wonderful to see you…”

After realising he had made a mistake, Brundle quickly corrected himself: “Oh, you’re his brother? (laughs) How are you both?”

Lewis Capaldi replied: “Very nice to meet you. Big fan.”

Brundle then asked Capaldi who he was supporting. He replied: “He’s here supporting McLaren so I feel like I am with him…”

With his brother Anthony wearing McLaren gear, it was clear where his allegiance lay.

Brundle concluded the interview by saying: “I am sorry I misunderstood you but lovely to see you on the grid.”

It didn’t stop there, though, as Capaldi went to shake Brundle’s hand — but was aired.

Over the years, Brundle has had many memorable encounters on the grid.

One of his favourites was speaking to Ozzy Osbourne.

Reflecting on that interview, Brundle said: “He wasn’t fully with it, shall we say. I asked him a question and he gave me a very long, incomprehensible answer,” Brundle reflected.

“I said to him ‘I’ll try and think of a question to that, but in the meantime how are the dogs?’ And he said ‘they are at home s****** on the carpets’.

“It went out live to millions of people, and I got in trouble because I was supposed to have known he would swear if I asked that question.”