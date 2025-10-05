Martin Brundle’s F1 grid walk delivers again with hilarious Lewis Capaldi encounter

Another iconic grid walk moment with Martin Brundle…

Martin Brundle
Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle’s grid walk at the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix delivered another iconic moment.

As per F1 tradition, Brundle heads onto the F1 grid before the race to speak to any celebrities or drivers he can find.

At the end of his grid walk in Singapore on Sunday, Brundle approached who he thought was Lewis Capaldi - the famous singer.

It was, in fact, Capaldi’s brother - Anthony.

After approaching Anthony, Lewis soon appeared, providing another comical Brundle grid walk moment.

Brundle said initially: “Lewis, wonderful to see you…”

After realising he had made a mistake, Brundle quickly corrected himself: “Oh, you’re his brother? (laughs) How are you both?”

Lewis Capaldi replied: “Very nice to meet you. Big fan.”

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi

Brundle then asked Capaldi who he was supporting. He replied: “He’s here supporting McLaren so I feel like I am with him…”

With his brother Anthony wearing McLaren gear, it was clear where his allegiance lay.

Brundle concluded the interview by saying: “I am sorry I misunderstood you but lovely to see you on the grid.”

It didn’t stop there, though, as Capaldi went to shake Brundle’s hand — but was aired.

Over the years, Brundle has had many memorable encounters on the grid.

One of his favourites was speaking to Ozzy Osbourne.

Reflecting on that interview, Brundle said: “He wasn’t fully with it, shall we say. I asked him a question and he gave me a very long, incomprehensible answer,” Brundle reflected.

“I said to him ‘I’ll try and think of a question to that, but in the meantime how are the dogs?’ And he said ‘they are at home s****** on the carpets’.

“It went out live to millions of people, and I got in trouble because I was supposed to have known he would swear if I asked that question.”

In this article

Martin Brundle’s F1 grid walk delivers again with hilarious Lewis Capaldi encounter
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri rages over Lando Norris clash in fiery team radio rant at Singapore GP
56m ago
McLarens
F1 News
Martin Brundle’s F1 grid walk delivers again with hilarious Lewis Capaldi encounter
1h ago
Martin Brundle
MotoGP News
Aprilia MotoGP test role “an option” for Miguel Oliveira but needs to “see with BMW”
2h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full schedule & live stream
2h ago
Start of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
F1
2025 F1 Singapore GP LIVE: Piastri fumes after McLaren pair clash
2h ago
Start of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix

More News

MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP team ‘protecting devastated’ Pecco Bagnaia: ‘He trusts us’
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
BSB News
New Ducati BSB team unveils striking new livery for 2026 season
2h ago
Superbike Advocates Ducati 2026 BSB livery reveal. Credit: Instagram/Superbike Advocates.
MotoGP News
Injured Marc Marquez tells fans: “Please, no hard feelings towards Marco”
3h ago
Marc Marquez's Instagram post after Indonesian MotoGP injury
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix after double DSQ
3h ago
Russell and Verstappen will share the front row
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi escapes serious injury in Marc Marquez MotoGP crash
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP