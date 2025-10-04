Ferrari under fire for Singapore GP struggles with “afraid to fail” criticism

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button believes Ferrari’s struggles at the Singapore Grand Prix highlight deeper issues within the team, warning that a fear of failure is holding them back.

Ferrari had another disappointing qualifying session in Singapore, securing sixth and seventh on the grid for Sunday’s race.

The team was comprehensively out-paced by Mercedes, who are their main rivals for second place in the 2025 F1 constructors’ championship.

While Ferrari lacked outright pace, Lewis Hamilton was unhappy with the team operationally.

Hamilton didn’t have a fresh set of tyres available for his final run in Q3.

Similarly, in Azerbaijan last time out, Hamilton was knocked out in Q2 after Ferrari refused to pit him for fresh rubber.

Ferrari’s F1 title drought stretches back to 2008, when they beat McLaren to the constructors’ championship.

Since then, Ferrari have had a number of near misses, particularly with Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari finished 14 points behind McLaren in the 2024 F1 constructors’ battle.

As a result, many expected that with Hamilton’s arrival, Ferrari would be a strong force for this year’s title.

Ferrari haven’t lived up to expectations, with their 2025 challenger showing no obvious strength.

Ferrari are the only team inside the top four of the constructors’ standings without a race win.

Button points finger at Ferrari culture

With 2025 now effectively a write-off, attention turns to next year and the new regulations.

The pressure will be on Ferrari and team boss Frederic Vasseur to deliver.

The changes in technical regulations should shake up the pecking order, giving Ferrari a chance to return to championship contention.

Button feels that Ferrari personnel are potentially “afraid to fail,” and that’s “not a nice feeling to have.”

Speaking after qualifying in Singapore, Button said: “You can’t be afraid to fail, and that’s what it feels like at Ferrari. I think everyone feels it’s easy to be pushed out the door, and it’s not a nice feeling to have.

“You need to have consistency throughout the team, it gives everyone confidence and the drivers confidence. So, I hope that’s not the case next year.

“I hope that they see out the whole year together because there’s going to be so much change for the first race, but also the 24th race of the year. So much is going to change throughout the year.

“It is a great team, and I think it has really great leadership, and you don’t get a better driver line-up than that.”