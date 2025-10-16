Max Verstappen has given himself a “50-50” chance of beating the McLaren pair to the 2025 F1 drivers’ world championship.

A recent resurgence from Red Bull has enabled Verstappen to slash the gap to McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the last three events.

Verstappen claimed dominant victories in Italy and Azerbaijan before taking second place in Singapore as he finished ahead of both McLaren drivers for the third race running.

The Dutchman has gone from 104 points behind Piastri four races ago to just 63 adrift, while he is 43 behind second-placed Norris with six rounds remaining.

With 174 points still up for grabs across the final six grands prix and three sprint races, Verstappen has brought himself back into the conversation in the title race.

The four-time world champion was asked to rate his chances of becoming world champion for a fifth time this year ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

"50-50, either I win it or I don’t,” Verstappen simply replied.

“It's not about believing in it, or not, it’s about being realistic. For most of the season it was definitely the case that we were not fighting for the championship.

“Lately we've had some good results, I know when the car is capable of being quick and at those races, I can be there. It’s as simple as that, I would say.”

Despite enjoying recent momentum, Verstappen is refusing to look too far ahead and prefers to focus on maximising the potential of his Red Bull each race weekend.

“I don't really think about [the championship] too much, I go to the race weekend, I try to do everything I can in the car, I don't think if I'm in front or behind,” he explained.

“I just see every race weekend as an opportunity to win. And if we don't, we don't. Life goes on.”

Verstappen’s uptick in form has coincided with Red Bull’s own competitive revival since the summer break.

Asked to pinpoint where the RB21 has improved, Verstappen said: "The car's just a bit more balanced. It doesn't oversteer dramatically, or understeer dramatically, but you're always fine-tuning things because it’s never perfect. Lately it’s been a bit more together.

“I think as a team we try to understand about the car a bit more, see what applies to next year, because it's not like you completely start over next year.

”I think in general [McLaren is] still quite strong in the medium-speed corners. The rest depends a bit on the track layout, conditions, it's a bit difficult.”

Verstappen makes cheeky McLaren joke

Verstappen couldn't resist a cheeky joke to stir the pot amid suggestions that McLaren could be favouring Norris over Piastri in the title race.

Asked if he thinks that is the case, and “if so, does that help you?” Verstappen jokingly replied: “Absolutely.

“Does it help me? I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. I don’t care also, because it has nothing to do with me what they decide within the team, how they operate as a team.

“They do what they think is right and they do a very good job at it, of course being this quick and what they have done over the last few years.

“For me, what is important is that when we get to the race track we just maximise our potential. As long as we can do that, it’s in our control.”