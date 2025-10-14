Christian Horner to Ferrari rumours ramp up amid 'wooing' claim

A fresh report claims Christian Horner is in talks with Ferrari about becoming their team principal.

Horner is “being wooed” by Ferrari but is in talks with other teams, according to the Daily Mail, who add that the Scuderia’s president John Elkann is losing faith in current team principal Fred Vasseur.

Vasseur was only handed a new contract by Ferrari at the end of July, but the Frenchman remains under pressure with the Italian outfit enduring a dreadful campaign that has seen them take no wins from the first 18 races.

Horner is actively seeking a new job in F1 after agreeing a severance deal with Red Bull that enables him to return to the sport next year.

The 51-year-old Briton was sacked from his position as Red Bull CEO and team principal after July’s British Grand Prix, following 20 years at the helm of the Milton Keynes-based side.

Reports linking Horner with Ferrari refuse to go away, with German publication F1-Insider claiming that Ferrari are weighing up a swoop for Horner.

“Horner has 14 World Championship titles on his resume,” journalist Ralf Bach wrote.

“Elkann is considered a very emotional guy who isn’t interested in what he thought yesterday, but rather what he thinks today.

“They’ve extended Vasseur’s contract, and yet his position is apparently already wobbling again. And that’s where Horner comes in.”

Horner swerved past Ferrari rumours

Horner has not commented on the latest Ferrari rumours.

However, ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix in May, Horner was asked by Crash.net if the Ferrari team principal position would ever be an attractive job for him.

Horner dodged directly answering the question amid speculation that Ferrari had made informal contact with him.

“My commitment 100 per cent is with Red Bull. It always has been and certainly will be for the long term,” Horner insisted.

"There is a bunch of speculation always in this business, people coming there, people going there. People in the team know exactly what the situation is.

"My Italian is worse than Flavio [Briatore’s] English so how on Earth would that work?”

Will Horner’s mindset have changed following his Red Bull axe?