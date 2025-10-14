Injury-hit MotoGP rookie confident of Australian Grand Prix return

Ai Ogura is hopeful of being able to see out Australian Grand Prix weekend

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura says his “hand injury situation is a lot better” and is hopeful of being able to see out this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

The Japanese rider suffered a fast crash during the San Marino Grand Prix that left him with pain in his hand.

He withdrew from the Japanese Grand Prix and did so again at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Having had two more weeks to recover, Ai Ogura believes he is now nearing 100% fitness and can see out the Phillip Island weekend.

“I think I can race in Australia,” he said.

“My hand injury situation is a lot better and I really feel like it’s close to 100% now.

“Hopefully, I get through the medical check on Thursday and can start a normal weekend from Friday onwards.

“Phillip Island is an OK track for me - it’s quite fast and I think you need track time and with it the experience on the MotoGP bike until you are able to do well.

“It’s also going to be a comeback race, so I aim to take it easy and take my time - I just want to feel OK on the bike.

“Let’s see how it goes, but I can’t wait to work with my team again and be back on my bike.”

With Ogura returning at Phillip Island, Aprilia will be back to full strength having run at 50% capacity at Mandalika after 2024 world champion Jorge Martin was also ruled out with injury.

The factory team will field test rider Lorenzo Savadori as Martin’s replacement in Australia, while Marco Bezzecchi will contest the event despite a heavy crash with Marc Marquez in Indonesia on the opening lap.

Trackhouse scored a top 10 result at Phillip Island last year with Raul Fernandez, who raced without wings on his Aprilia.

“Phillip Island is the circuit where everybody dreams of having a good result because it is a track that is very different to all the others we are racing on,” Fernandez said.

“I’m looking forward to another round, especially here and obviously, I’m really motivated after the result we had in Mandalika.

“It’s important to do two very strong rounds now before coming back to Europe.

“Therefore, we have to be calm, try to find our way, be positive and relaxed in order to get our best potential.

“If we could get a result similar to Mandalika, I would be very happy but, first and foremost, we have to give our 100%.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

