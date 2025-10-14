Aprilia names Jorge Martin’s replacement for Australian MotoGP

Jorge Martin will be absent from the Australian Grand Prix

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia has confirmed test rider Lorenzo Savadori will stand in for the injured Jorge Martin at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

The injury-stricken 2024 world champion has been absent since suffering a displaced shoulder fracture in a tangle with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap of the Japanese Grand Prix sprint.

It marked Jorge Martin’s fourth major injury setback of a year in which he has competed in just six grand prix weekends.

He has been absent since undergoing surgery on his shoulder immediately after the Motegi round, with a return date not yet set.

Aprilia ran without a replacement at the Indonesian Grand Prix, with its entire roster depleted by 50% after Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura withdrew due to pain in his hand from a crash at Misano in September.

For this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, Aprilia will field Lorenzo Savadori in Martin’s place, marking the Italian’s 10th appearance of the season and first since the German Grand Prix.

He has eight points on the season.

“First of all, I'd like to wish Jorge a quick recovery,” Savadori said.

“I hope he can get back in the saddle as soon as possible.

“Phillip Island is a gorgeous circuit and I can't wait to get out on the track.

“We'll continue working on development of the RS-GP25 and I'll be giving it my all, as always.”

Aprilia has also confirmed that Bezzecchi will be in action at Phillip Island after taking a heavy knock in a collision with Marc Marquez on the first lap of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

He suffered no serious injuries, though is expected to face a penalty for the collision.

“I'm happy to be returning to Australia and I have a great desire to continue doing well,” he said.

“I'll be giving one hundred percent to try and make up for the long race in Mandalika.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

