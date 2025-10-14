Race-winning Valentino Rossi GT3 car up for auction with massive price tag

A BMW M4 GT3 car which MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi raced to numerous podiums and victories is up for auction with a near-€500,000 price tag.

Considered one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time, Valentino Rossi won nine grand prix world titles - seven in the premier class - in a career that spanned 1996 to 2021.

Retiring from MotoGP at the end of 2021, Rossi switched full-time to car racing from 2022 having successfully dabbled in various categories across his bike racing career.

Teaming up with WRT for a campaign in the GT World Challenge Europe in 2022, Rossi has remained with the Belgian squad, with whom he stepped into the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

RM Sothebys is now offering the chance to purchase the first BMW that Rossi raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in an upcoming auction in Munich.

Offered directly from BMW M Motorsport, the 2022 BMW M4 GT3 was first raced by Rossi at WRT in 2023, as he campaigned GT World Challenge Europe, as well as the Road to Le Mans (which he won), the 2024 FIA WEC, the 2024 Spa 24 Hours and the 2025 Bathurst 12 Hours.

The car achieved podiums in GTWCE at Brands Hatch and Zandvoort, and a win at Misano in 2023.

In the 2024 WEC, the car was fourth on Rossi’s debut in Qatar, second at Imola and third at Fuji. The car didn’t make the finish at his first Le Mans.

Its final race was in February of this year at the Bathurst 12 Hours, in which Rossi - alongside Maxime Martin and Raffele Marciello - was second.

The example being auctioned is the end-of-race condition car from Bathurst, which features a special livery.

The car - adorned with Rossi’s iconic yellow 46 - has been preserved in a clear, matte lacquer to keep the machine as it was when it finished the Bathurst 12 Hours.

The chassis has been signed by Walter Maurer, who applied the special lacquer to the body.

Competing in 27 races in total, chassis 22-046 will be auctioned on 18 October and is estimated to go for between €435,000 and €485,000.