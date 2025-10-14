Jamie Chadwick flags potential Alex Dunne flaw as Red Bull F1 links grow

Potential Alex Dunne flaw flagged as Red Bull F1 links grow

A flaw in the rumours linking Alex Dunne to Red Bull has been highlighted.

Alex Dunne has been a star in F2
Jamie Chadwick has poured cold water on the rumours linking former McLaren junior driver Alex Dunne to Red Bull.

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, McLaren announced the shock split with the 19-year-old Irish star, who has been a frontrunner in this year’s Formula 2 championship.

Dunne enjoyed an impressive F1 debut in Austrian Grand Prix practice for McLaren earlier this year and appeared to be the ideal back-up for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It has since emerged that Dunne has been in talks with Red Bull, who view him as a potential candidate to drive for sister team Racing Bulls in either 2026 or 2027.

The prospect was debated on the latest Sky Sports F1 Show, with host Simon Lazenby claiming that “early whispers” have suggested Racing Bulls could have an all-new line-up for 2026.

Isack Hadjar is widely expected to be promoted to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen, while the futures of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson remain unclear.

Ted Kravitz indicated that Dunne could make his F1 debut as early as next year.

“There was a good story going around that Alex Dunne, having been released from his young driver programme at McLaren, is going to be picked up by Red Bull,” Kravitz said on the Sky Sports F1 Show.

“Whether that’s going to mean that Arvid Lindblad takes another year in Formula 2 and that it’s Alex Dunne in Racing Bulls, and that it’s Isack Hadjar with Max Verstappen and that Yuki Tsunoda goes to Aston Martin as a third driver…”

Possible Alex Dunne problem identified

But three-time W Series champion Chadwick flagged a flaw in the rumours, pointing to the fact that Dunne currently does not have a superlicence.

“The big but on it though is that he doesn't have a superlicence, and he has to finish in the top three in F2, I think, to get a superlicence," Chadwick explained.

"So although he fits the mould as the character of driver that he is and he's aggressive and he's fast and when you switch on the F2, he's always there and he's always exciting, he's not had a consistent year.

"And he's in his rookie year, to be honest, but it means that he's not got a superlicence. So if they can actually physically take him, that's the other thing. It might not even be an option.”

Dunne currently sits fifth in the 2025 F2 standings, 58 points behind championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has publicly hailed Dunne.

"Alex Dunne is a very fast, aggressive, young driver," Marko told Sky Germany. "That makes him a good fit for Red Bull.

"And because he's absolutely free now, revoked by mutual agreement with McLaren, that's someone we will talk to for sure."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

