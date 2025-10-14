Toprak Razgatlioglu: MotoGP riders would struggle in WSBK without a Ducati

Double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu believes the current MotoGP field “would struggle” in the production-based series without racing a Ducati.

The Turkish superstar is MotoGP-bound for the 2026 season, after penning a multi-year deal with Yamaha to join the Pramac squad.

His signing comes with a view to 2027, when MotoGP will introduce Pirelli tyres - rubber Toprak Razgatlioglu has immense experience on in World Superbikes.

As such, many - including himself - are expecting his debut year on the Michelins to be tricky.

In an interview with GPOne, he admits that World Superbikes will face flak if he struggles in MotoGP next season but believes the current grid would struggle to switch series without having Ducati machinery.

“For me, 2026 will be the most difficult year, as MotoGP is completely different than SBK,” he said.

“I could finish in the top 10, even in the top 15. In fact, I see 2026 as an apprenticeship year to learn, get to know and grow without any expectations.

“I know that if I didn’t do well in MotoGP, everyone would discredit Superbikes.”

“But at the same time, I am of the opinion that MotoGP riders would struggle to race in Superbikes without a Ducati.

“This is my point of view.”

Despite leading Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega into the final round of the 2025 World Superbike season by 39 points on a BMW, Razgatlioglu has been critical of how the regulations have affected other bikes compared to the Panigale V4.

Razgatlioglu will be replaced at BMW by the rider whose Pramac MotoGP seat he has taken - Miguel Oliveira - next season.

He will be joined by Danilo Petrucci, who switches from Ducati machinery.

The next-best BMW in the standings after Razgatlioglu is Michael van der Mark down in 12th.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

