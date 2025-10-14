2026 MotoGP grid completed as LCR finally announces Diogo Moreira

Moto2 title hopeful Diogo Moreira will come to MotoGP in 2026 with LCR

Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Indonesian Moto2
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Indonesian Moto2
© Gold and Goose

LCR Honda has finally announced that it will field Moto2 title hopeful Diogo Moreira for the 2026 MotoGP season, completing next year’s grid.

The Brazilian has caused a stir in the smaller classes in recent years and has been in the spotlight for a MotoGP move for some time.

In the summer, Diogo Moreira became linked with Honda and Yamaha and is known to have had an offer on the table from both: one to join LCR, replacing Somkiat Chantra, and one at Pramac to join double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

After the summer break, reports emerged that Moreira had elected to sign with Honda to make his MotoGP debut next year.

While this has become something of an open secret since, the way was paved prior to the Indonesian Grand Prix when Chantra was announced as a Honda World Superbike rider for next season.

Ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, LCR and Honda has confirmed Moreira’s appointment for next season.

Moreira, in a press release from LCR, is said to have signed a multi-year deal - with it thought he is now contracted for three seasons.

“Joining the MotoGP World Championship with Honda LCR is a dream come true,” he said.

“I want to thank Honda and the team for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity.

“I’m excited to learn, to grow, and to fight for strong results at the top level of motorcycle racing.”

LCR team boss Lucio Cecchinello added: “We are very pleased to announce the arrival of Diogo Moreira to our team.

“Without a doubt, Diogo possesses all the qualities to become one of the greats in MotoGP.

“He has undeniable talent, a deep passion for racing, and has proven his speed across all types of motorcycles and disciplines.

“On behalf of the entire LCR Team, I extend a warm welcome to Diogo and thank Honda HRC for entrusting us with this exciting project for 2026.”

Moreira is now the second Honda rider confirmed for the new 850cc era, after Johann Zarco signed a two-year deal to remain with LCR through the end of 2027.

MotoGP will return to Moreira’s native Brazil next year at the Ayrton Senna circuit.

Ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, Moreira trails Moto2 championship leader Manu Gonzalez by just nine points after the latter was disqualified from the Indonesian Grand Prix due to a technical infringement.

2026 MotoGP grid completed as LCR finally announces Diogo Moreira
