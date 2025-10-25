Starting grid for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint race

The full starting grid for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint race.

Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli. Qualifying, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli. Qualifying, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

The starting grid for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint race is headed by Francesco Bagnaia, who battled through Qualifying 1 to claim his third Sepang pole position in a row.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli complete an all-Ducati front row. Alex gets his first chance to seal runner-up in the world championship, behind absent brother Marc, in the Sprint.

Yamaha’s qualifying ace Fabio Quartararo was on course to topple Bagnaia, until losing his advantage in the final sector of his last lap, and heads row two alongside KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer.

Row three sees the Hondas of Joan Mir and Johann Zarco split by VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

Alex Rins, Jack Miller and KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro completed the Qualifying 2 participants.

Row five is formed by practice leader Luca Marini plus Aprilia race winners Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez, who all failed to escape from Qualifying 1.

Augusto Fernandez completes the 23-rider field on the new Yamaha V4.

There are no grid penalties. The ten-lap Sprint starts at 3pm local time.

2025 Malaysian Sprint race: Full MotoGP starting grid

Row 1: Francesco Bagnaia (pole), Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli

Row 2: Fabio Quartararo, Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer

Row 3: Joan Mir, Fabio di Giannantonio, Johann Zarco

Row 4: Alex Rins, Jack Miller, Pol Espargaro

Row 5: Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Raul Fernandez

Row 6: Miguel Oliveira, Ai Ogura, Brad Binder

Row 7: Enea Bastianini, Somkiat Chantra, Lorenzo Savadori

Row 8: Michele Pirro, Augusto Fernandez

MotoGP Editor

F1 Editor

F1 Journalist
Journalist

Journalist
Social Media Manager

Indonesian Editor

