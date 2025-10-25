2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 20 of 22.
Update: 3rd place Fermin Aldeguer is under investigation for low tyre pressure.
Francesco Bagnaia puts his post-Motegi woes behind him by dominating the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint race.
While Bagnaia was soon breaking away from pole position, Pedro Acosta was bottled up behind second-place Alex Marquez.
A charging opening lap then helped Joan Mir join the podium battle by the middle stages, only to crash on lap 5 of 10.
That took the pressure off Marquez, while Acosta was now fading and couldn’t prevent the other Gresini Ducati of Fermin Aldeguer snatching third in the closing laps and claiming Rookie of the Year.
Alex needed to extend his advantage from 97 to 100 points over third place to secure title runner-up, behind his absent brother Marc, in the Sprint.
Despite Bagnaia’s victory, which moves him back ahead of Marco Bezzecchi for third, the Gresini rider sealed the runner-up deal.
Bezzecchi’s hopes of a third Sprint win in a row suffered a big blow with 14th on the grid. The Aprilia rider didn’t gain an early ground, but his race pace carried him to seventh.
Pol Espargaro and Luca Marini clashed in the closing stages, leaving the Honda rider on the ground.
All riders chose the soft compound rear tyre, with only stand-ins Lorenzo Savadori and Michele Pirro running the medium (rather than soft) front.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|19m 53.725s
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+2.259s
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+3.138s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+5.155s
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+6.541s
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+8.468s
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+10.232s
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+12.627s
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+12.974s
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+14.515s
|11
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+14.924s
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+15.394s
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+15.461s
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+17.601s
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+17.721s
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+18.248s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+22.398s
|18
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+22.478s
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|+25.412s
|20
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+26.074s
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
MotoGP arrived at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.
Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up an historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.
The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.
Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.
Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.
Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.