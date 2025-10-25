Update: 3rd place Fermin Aldeguer is under investigation for low tyre pressure.

Francesco Bagnaia puts his post-Motegi woes behind him by dominating the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint race.

While Bagnaia was soon breaking away from pole position, Pedro Acosta was bottled up behind second-place Alex Marquez.

A charging opening lap then helped Joan Mir join the podium battle by the middle stages, only to crash on lap 5 of 10.

That took the pressure off Marquez, while Acosta was now fading and couldn’t prevent the other Gresini Ducati of Fermin Aldeguer snatching third in the closing laps and claiming Rookie of the Year.

Alex needed to extend his advantage from 97 to 100 points over third place to secure title runner-up, behind his absent brother Marc, in the Sprint.

Despite Bagnaia’s victory, which moves him back ahead of Marco Bezzecchi for third, the Gresini rider sealed the runner-up deal.

Bezzecchi’s hopes of a third Sprint win in a row suffered a big blow with 14th on the grid. The Aprilia rider didn’t gain an early ground, but his race pace carried him to seventh.

Pol Espargaro and Luca Marini clashed in the closing stages, leaving the Honda rider on the ground.

All riders chose the soft compound rear tyre, with only stand-ins Lorenzo Savadori and Michele Pirro running the medium (rather than soft) front.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 19m 53.725s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +2.259s 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +3.138s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +5.155s 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +6.541s 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +8.468s 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +10.232s 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +12.627s 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +12.974s 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +14.515s 11 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +14.924s 12 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +15.394s 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +15.461s 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +17.601s 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +17.721s 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +18.248s 17 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +22.398s 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +22.478s 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +25.412s 20 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +26.074s Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

MotoGP arrived at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.

Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up an historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.

The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.

Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.

Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.

Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.

