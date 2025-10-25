2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 20 of 22.

Francesco Bagnaia leads, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint

Update: 3rd place Fermin Aldeguer is under investigation for low tyre pressure. 

Francesco Bagnaia puts his post-Motegi woes behind him by dominating the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint race.

While Bagnaia was soon breaking away from pole position, Pedro Acosta was bottled up behind second-place Alex Marquez.

A charging opening lap then helped Joan Mir join the podium battle by the middle stages, only to crash on lap 5 of 10.

That took the pressure off Marquez, while Acosta was now fading and couldn’t prevent the other Gresini Ducati of Fermin Aldeguer snatching third in the closing laps and claiming Rookie of the Year.

Alex needed to extend his advantage from 97 to 100 points over third place to secure title runner-up, behind his absent brother Marc, in the Sprint.

Despite Bagnaia’s victory, which moves him back ahead of Marco Bezzecchi for third, the Gresini rider sealed the runner-up deal.

Bezzecchi’s hopes of a third Sprint win in a row suffered a big blow with 14th on the grid. The Aprilia rider didn’t gain an early ground, but his race pace carried him to seventh.

Pol Espargaro and Luca Marini clashed in the closing stages, leaving the Honda rider on the ground.

All riders chose the soft compound rear tyre, with only stand-ins Lorenzo Savadori and Michele Pirro running the medium (rather than soft) front.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)19m 53.725s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+2.259s
3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+3.138s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+5.155s
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+6.541s
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+8.468s
7Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+10.232s
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+12.627s
9Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+12.974s
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+14.515s
11Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+14.924s
12Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+15.394s
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+15.461s
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.601s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.721s
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+18.248s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+22.398s
18Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+22.478s
19Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+25.412s
20Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+26.074s
 Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

MotoGP arrived at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.

Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up an historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.

The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.

Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.

Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.

Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.

