Malaysian Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Malaysian Sprint race at Sepang, round 20 of 22.

Alex Marquez secures second in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, behind his absent brother Marc Marquez, with a runner-up finish in the Sepang Sprint race.

Marc's factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia dominated the Saturday race, moving him back ahead of Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi for third.

But it wasn't enough to stop Alex from exceeding the 100-point advantage needed to complete a historic Marquez one-two, with two rounds and a grand prix remaining.

Alex's Gresini Ducati team-mate Fermin Aldeguer wrapped up the rookie of the year title with third place.

Aldeguer has been placed under investigation for low tyre pressure but, either way, the rookie crown is his...

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)545 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)388(-157)
3^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)286(-259)
4˅1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)285(-260)
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)239(-306)
6=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)216(-329)
7=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)213(-332)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*190(-355)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)170(-375)
10=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)146(-399)
11=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)130(-415)
12=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)126(-419)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)120(-425)
14=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)97(-448)
15=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)77(-468)
16=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*73(-472)
17=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-473)
18=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)66(-479)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)60(-485)
20=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)36(-509)
21=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-511)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)23(-522)
23=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-535)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-537)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)8(-537)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*6(-539)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

