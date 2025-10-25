Malaysian Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Malaysian Sprint race at Sepang, round 20 of 22.
Alex Marquez secures second in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, behind his absent brother Marc Marquez, with a runner-up finish in the Sepang Sprint race.
Marc's factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia dominated the Saturday race, moving him back ahead of Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi for third.
But it wasn't enough to stop Alex from exceeding the 100-point advantage needed to complete a historic Marquez one-two, with two rounds and a grand prix remaining.
Alex's Gresini Ducati team-mate Fermin Aldeguer wrapped up the rookie of the year title with third place.
Aldeguer has been placed under investigation for low tyre pressure but, either way, the rookie crown is his...
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|545
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|388
|(-157)
|3
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|286
|(-259)
|4
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|285
|(-260)
|5
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|239
|(-306)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|216
|(-329)
|7
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|213
|(-332)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|190
|(-355)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|170
|(-375)
|10
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|146
|(-399)
|11
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|130
|(-415)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|126
|(-419)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|120
|(-425)
|14
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|97
|(-448)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|77
|(-468)
|16
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|73
|(-472)
|17
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-473)
|18
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|66
|(-479)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|60
|(-485)
|20
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|36
|(-509)
|21
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-511)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|23
|(-522)
|23
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-535)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-537)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|8
|(-537)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|6
|(-539)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie