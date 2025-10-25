Alex Marquez secures second in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, behind his absent brother Marc Marquez, with a runner-up finish in the Sepang Sprint race.

Marc's factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia dominated the Saturday race, moving him back ahead of Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi for third.

But it wasn't enough to stop Alex from exceeding the 100-point advantage needed to complete a historic Marquez one-two, with two rounds and a grand prix remaining.

Alex's Gresini Ducati team-mate Fermin Aldeguer wrapped up the rookie of the year title with third place.

Aldeguer has been placed under investigation for low tyre pressure but, either way, the rookie crown is his...

Malaysian Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 545 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 388 (-157) 3 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 286 (-259) 4 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 285 (-260) 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 239 (-306) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 216 (-329) 7 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 213 (-332) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 190 (-355) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 170 (-375) 10 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 146 (-399) 11 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 130 (-415) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 126 (-419) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 120 (-425) 14 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 97 (-448) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 77 (-468) 16 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 73 (-472) 17 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-473) 18 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 66 (-479) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 60 (-485) 20 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 36 (-509) 21 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-511) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 23 (-522) 23 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-535) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-537) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 8 (-537) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 6 (-539)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



