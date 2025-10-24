Fermin Aldeguer leads opening practice for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, which was brought to an early end by a sudden downpour.

Aldeguer was sitting 0.256s ahead of factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia when the rain soaked the circuit with ten minutes to go.

Bagnaia, who looked to have two different spec GP25s on his side of the Ducati garage, made a strong start on what was thought to be the ‘older’ spec bike used since Motegi.

However, lap times were several seconds off record pace.

Aldeguer and Bagnaia used medium tyres front and rear, with Honda’s Joan Mir and KTM’s Pol Espargaro next best on the hard front/medium rear.

Aprilia’s man of the moment Marco Bezzecchi climbed to fifth just before the rain storm, edging out HRC’s Luca Marini.

Alex Marquez, on course to wrap up second in the world championship behind absent brother Marc this weekend, crashed at Turn 7 in the middle stages and was classified seventh.

Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller, who suffered a technical issue and crash, followed, with Pedro Acosta completing the top ten.

Riding for the first time as a MotoGP race winner, Raul Fernandez was just 19th for Trackhouse Aprilia.

Augusto Fernandez began his second wild-card weekend on the Yamaha V4 in 22nd, +2.753s.

Rain remains a threat throughout the weekend.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 2'00.199s 6/12 328k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.256s 5/11 332k 3 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.349s 6/12 334k 4 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.382s 3/11 328k 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.392s 9/13 331k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.403s 10/12 330k 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.521s 7/9 332k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.534s 5/12 330k 9 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.607s 3/7 329k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.664s 3/10 333k 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.964s 4/11 329k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.062s 6/15 331k 13 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.076s 7/11 327k 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.114s 4/12 331k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.139s 7/12 332k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.200s 4/11 328k 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.266s 4/11 329k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.380s 9/12 331k 19 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.558s 4/11 326k 20 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +2.197s 10/12 328k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.639s 10/12 326k 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +2.753s 7/11 328k 23 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.786s 10/13 0k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.979s (2023)

MotoGP arrives at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.

Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up an historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.

The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.

Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.

Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.

Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.

