2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 20 of 22.
Fermin Aldeguer leads opening practice for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, which was brought to an early end by a sudden downpour.
Aldeguer was sitting 0.256s ahead of factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia when the rain soaked the circuit with ten minutes to go.
Bagnaia, who looked to have two different spec GP25s on his side of the Ducati garage, made a strong start on what was thought to be the ‘older’ spec bike used since Motegi.
However, lap times were several seconds off record pace.
Aldeguer and Bagnaia used medium tyres front and rear, with Honda’s Joan Mir and KTM’s Pol Espargaro next best on the hard front/medium rear.
Aprilia’s man of the moment Marco Bezzecchi climbed to fifth just before the rain storm, edging out HRC’s Luca Marini.
Alex Marquez, on course to wrap up second in the world championship behind absent brother Marc this weekend, crashed at Turn 7 in the middle stages and was classified seventh.
Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller, who suffered a technical issue and crash, followed, with Pedro Acosta completing the top ten.
Riding for the first time as a MotoGP race winner, Raul Fernandez was just 19th for Trackhouse Aprilia.
Augusto Fernandez began his second wild-card weekend on the Yamaha V4 in 22nd, +2.753s.
Rain remains a threat throughout the weekend.
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|2'00.199s
|6/12
|328k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.256s
|5/11
|332k
|3
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.349s
|6/12
|334k
|4
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.382s
|3/11
|328k
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.392s
|9/13
|331k
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.403s
|10/12
|330k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.521s
|7/9
|332k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.534s
|5/12
|330k
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.607s
|3/7
|329k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.664s
|3/10
|333k
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.964s
|4/11
|329k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.062s
|6/15
|331k
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.076s
|7/11
|327k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.114s
|4/12
|331k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.139s
|7/12
|332k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.200s
|4/11
|328k
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.266s
|4/11
|329k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.380s
|9/12
|331k
|19
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.558s
|4/11
|326k
|20
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+2.197s
|10/12
|328k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.639s
|10/12
|326k
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|+2.753s
|7/11
|328k
|23
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.786s
|10/13
|0k
* Rookie
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.979s (2023)
MotoGP arrives at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.
Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up an historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.
The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.
Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.
Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.
Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.