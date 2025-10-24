2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 20 of 22.

Fermin Aldeguer
Fermin Aldeguer

Fermin Aldeguer leads opening practice for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, which was brought to an early end by a sudden downpour.

Aldeguer was sitting 0.256s ahead of factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia when the rain soaked the circuit with ten minutes to go.

Bagnaia, who looked to have two different spec GP25s on his side of the Ducati garage, made a strong start on what was thought to be the ‘older’ spec bike used since Motegi.

However, lap times were several seconds off record pace.

Aldeguer and Bagnaia used medium tyres front and rear, with Honda’s Joan Mir and KTM’s Pol Espargaro next best on the hard front/medium rear.

Aprilia’s man of the moment Marco Bezzecchi climbed to fifth just before the rain storm, edging out HRC’s Luca Marini.

Alex Marquez, on course to wrap up second in the world championship behind absent brother Marc this weekend, crashed at Turn 7 in the middle stages and was classified seventh.

Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller, who suffered a technical issue and crash, followed, with Pedro Acosta completing the top ten.

Riding for the first time as a MotoGP race winner, Raul Fernandez was just 19th for Trackhouse Aprilia.

Augusto Fernandez began his second wild-card weekend on the Yamaha V4 in 22nd, +2.753s.

Rain remains a threat throughout the weekend.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*2'00.199s6/12328k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.256s5/11332k
3Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.349s6/12334k
4Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.382s3/11328k
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.392s9/13331k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.403s10/12330k
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.521s7/9332k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.534s5/12330k
9Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.607s3/7329k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.664s3/10333k
11Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.964s4/11329k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.062s6/15331k
13Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.076s7/11327k
14Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.114s4/12331k
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.139s7/12332k
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.200s4/11328k
17Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.266s4/11329k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.380s9/12331k
19Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.558s4/11326k
20Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+2.197s10/12328k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.639s10/12326k
22Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+2.753s7/11328k
23Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.786s10/130k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.979s (2023)

MotoGP arrives at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.

Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up an historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.

The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.

Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.

Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.

Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

