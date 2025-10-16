Move the Australian MotoGP to Saturday? Riders “going to talk in the Safety Commission”

Could the Australian MotoGP race be brought forward to Saturday afternoon for the second time in three years?

The 2023 Sprint-Grand Prix swap was made due to forecasts warning of extreme Sunday weather, including wind gusts of up to 80km/h combined with a 70-80% chance of rain and cold temperatures.

The grand prix duly passed without problem on the Saturday, before the weather duly deteriorated and forced the delayed Sunday Sprint to be abandoned.

Fortunately, this year’s Sunday forecast is not as bleak. However, high winds of 40-55 km/h are expected.

“What is the limit? I don’t know, it depends a lot on the direction that the wind is coming from and things like this,” said Alex Rins on Thursday.

“For sure, on Friday we are going to talk in the Safety Commission.

“Already, two years ago, we did the main race - I was not here [due to injury] - on Saturday, and the Sunday was cancelled. Let’s see.”

The MotoGP rules allow riders to remove their wings at Phillip Island if they believe it will help counter dangerous crosswinds.

“I already asked our guys, but if we remove the wings, it’d be worse. More negatives than positives,” Rins said.

Qualifying for the 2022 Australian MotoGP was postponed until Sunday morning due to extreme winds, which caused a fast accident for Miguel Oliveira on the main straight in final practice.