Move the Australian MotoGP to Saturday? Riders “going to talk in the Safety Commission”

Alex Rins says riders will discuss the high winds forecast for Sunday at the Australian MotoGP during tomorrow's Safety Commission meeting.

Thursday, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Thursday, 2025 Australian MotoGP

Could the Australian MotoGP race be brought forward to Saturday afternoon for the second time in three years?

The 2023 Sprint-Grand Prix swap was made due to forecasts warning of extreme Sunday weather, including wind gusts of up to 80km/h combined with a 70-80% chance of rain and cold temperatures.

The grand prix duly passed without problem on the Saturday, before the weather duly deteriorated and forced the delayed Sunday Sprint to be abandoned.

Fortunately, this year’s Sunday forecast is not as bleak. However, high winds of 40-55 km/h are expected.

Alex Rins, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2025 Australian MotoGP

“What is the limit? I don’t know, it depends a lot on the direction that the wind is coming from and things like this,” said Alex Rins on Thursday.

“For sure, on Friday we are going to talk in the Safety Commission.

“Already, two years ago, we did the main race - I was not here [due to injury] - on Saturday, and the Sunday was cancelled. Let’s see.”

The MotoGP rules allow riders to remove their wings at Phillip Island if they believe it will help counter dangerous crosswinds.

“I already asked our guys, but if we remove the wings, it’d be worse. More negatives than positives,” Rins said.

Qualifying for the 2022 Australian MotoGP was postponed until Sunday morning due to extreme winds, which caused a fast accident for Miguel Oliveira on the main straight in final practice.

Move the 2025 Australian MotoGP to Saturday? Riders “going to talk in the Safety Commission”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ferrari insist Lewis Hamilton’s “trust” remains despite barren 2025 F1 season
16m ago
Frederic Vasseur, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
One struggling KTM MotoGP star gives blunt “3/10” rating on 2025 season
42m ago
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
BSB News
Bradley Ray “relaxed” for Brands Hatch BSB decider after “special” Oulton Park
1h ago
Bradley Ray, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
2025 Brands Hatch BSB finale “completely different” to 2024 for Kyle Ryde
2h ago
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photograpghy.
F1 News
Christian Horner to Ferrari rumours dismissed as ‘unfounded’ in fresh twist
2h ago
Christian Horner

More News

MotoGP News
Newest MotoGP signing teases 2026 number choice: ‘It will be Brazilian’
2h ago
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Indonesian Moto2
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci unfit, ruled out of Spanish WorldSBK
2h ago
Danilo Petrucci. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Sylvain Guintoli’s 2026 plans: Retire? “It’s the best job in the world!”
2h ago
Sylvain Guintoli (Pic: BMW Motorrad Motorsport).
BSB News
2026 BSB calendar announced with Showdown reshuffle
2h ago
Scott Redding, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
George Russell’s huge new £30m Mercedes deal puts him among F1’s top earners
2h ago
George Russell