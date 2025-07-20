Aprilia boss hails “special comeback” for Jorge Martin at Czech MotoGP

Martin made his first start since April at Brno

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola has hailed Jorge Martin’s seventh in the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix as a “special comeback” for the reigning world champion.

The Spaniard has endured an injury-hit year, having missed all of testing and the first three rounds following separate incidents, before making his Aprilia debut in Qatar.

But a crash in the closing stages of the grand prix in Doha left him with multiple injuries and sent him back onto the sidelines.

He was finally cleared to return this weekend at the Czech Grand Prix and impressed on the factory Aprilia, having bagged a direct Q2 place, qualified in 12th and finished 11th in the sprint.

In the grand prix, Jorge Martin was in the top 10 from the off and held firm in seventh to the chequered flag in the 21-lap race.

It capped off a good day for Aprilia at Brno, after Marco Bezzecchi was second and Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez was fifth.

Speaking immediately after the grand prix, Rivola told the MotoGP world feed: “Not perfect, because it’s perfect when you do P1 and P2.

“But super happy for Marco, super happy for Jorge, super happy for Raul.

“I’m super happy for Jorge because we didn’t know anything about his condition really.

“And Marco was just great, super, perfect start. It’s a special comeback. I’m really happy.

“Also you can see the bike is fast, so I think he will have a big motivation in him.”

That last comment is a nod to the contract dispute Martin and Aprilia had been engaged in since the French Grand Prix weekend.

Reigning champion Martin looked to exercise a performance clause in his contract to release himself for the 2026 season.

After weeks of wrangling, Martin confirmed last Thursday that he would be seeing out the final year of his Aprilia deal.

Heading into the summer break, Aprilia sits second in the manufacturers’ standings, 243 points behind Ducati and 12 clear of KTM.

It has also scored enough points to remain in rank C in the concession table, meaning it will not gain any extra benefits for the rest of the year.

Despite missing most of this season, Martin is 21st in the standings on nine points - one clear of his injury relief Lorenzo Savadori and eight ahead of full-time competitor Somkiat Chantra.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Key circuits identified where Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari backed to win this year
28m ago
Lewis Hamilton
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Colton Herta in Toronto
MotoGP News
Has Jorge Martin’s Czech MotoGP comeback turned the page on Aprilia contract saga?
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez makes 2025 MotoGP title admission which will catch his rivals' attention
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
“All the risks in one corner” for Marco Bezzecchi in “key” Fabio Quartararo pass
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta and KTM “strong characters, sometimes we were fighting”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Santino Ferrucci to not compete in IndyCar Toronto race after Warm Up crash
1h ago
Santino Ferrucci in Canada.
MotoGP News
Eye-opening stat at Czech MotoGP is a problem for Ducati's Gigi Dall'Igna
1h ago
Ducati
MotoGP News
MotoGP stewards deliver judgement on Alex Marquez v Joan Mir clash at Brno
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Marcus Armstrong harsh on "average" Fast Six lap in IndyCar Toronto qualifying
2h ago
Marcus Armstrong in Toronto.