Marc Marquez breaks Ducati MotoGP record, edging Pecco Bagnaia and Casey Stoner

Marc Marquez sets a unique feat at Czech MotoGP

Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner

Marc Marquez broke a Ducati record in MotoGP at Brno on Sunday.

The factory Ducati rider won the Czech MotoGP to cement his grip on the 2025 championship.

He has opened a 120-point lead at the summit of the MotoGP standings, ahead of his brother Alex Marquez.

But he has also become the first Ducati rider to win five premier class grands prix in a row.

His 70th MotoGP win overall was the first time he has won five on the bounce since 2019 on a Honda.

It was his eighth 'double' (sprint and grand prix) which is a record of his own that he has extended.

He is the first rider to win five 'doubles' in a row.

But most notable is the record he has set for Ducati of five grand prix wins consecutively.

He has won at Aragon, Mugello, Assen, Sachsenring and Brno in succession.

It has broken a record held by Pecco Bagnaia from 2022.

Marc Marquez breaks Pecco Bagnaia's Ducati record

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Bagnaia was the first Ducati rider to win four grands prix in a row during his dominant period.

Bagnaia completed the feat at the San Marino MotoGP three years ago, overcoming a three-place grid penalty.

Marc Marquez, back then, was absent due to injury.

Bagnaia won at Assen, Silverstone, the Red Bull Ring and Misano in succession.

In doing so, he broke a record previously held by Casey Stoner’s three grand prix wins in a row riding a Ducati.

Stoner’s feat was secured in 2007 when he won the championship.

The changing record also represents three different stages of Ducati’s MotoGP tenure.

Stoner’s victories were somewhat unforeseen at the time, and he has since explained that his Ducati had limitations.

But 15 years later, when Bagnaia was riding the red bike, it had transformed under Gigi Dall’Igna’s watch into the best bike on the grid.

This season, the latest-spec Ducati has been oddly less dominant.

Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio have struggled to regularly get a tune out of it, and it seems to be Marquez’s brilliance that is making the difference.

The year-old Ducati of the Gresini duo and Franco Morbidelli has routinely appeared to be the better bike in 2025.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia had to ‘remove traction control’ to be faster in Czech MotoGP
8m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Key circuits identified where Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari backed to win this year
33m ago
Lewis Hamilton
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Colton Herta in Toronto
MotoGP News
Has Jorge Martin’s Czech MotoGP comeback turned the page on Aprilia contract saga?
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez makes 2025 MotoGP title admission which will catch his rivals' attention
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
“All the risks in one corner” for Marco Bezzecchi in “key” Fabio Quartararo pass
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta and KTM “strong characters, sometimes we were fighting”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Santino Ferrucci to not compete in IndyCar Toronto race after Warm Up crash
1h ago
Santino Ferrucci in Canada.
MotoGP News
Eye-opening stat at Czech MotoGP is a problem for Ducati's Gigi Dall'Igna
1h ago
Ducati
MotoGP News
MotoGP stewards deliver judgement on Alex Marquez v Joan Mir clash at Brno
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Czech MotoGP