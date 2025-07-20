Marc Marquez breaks Ducati MotoGP record, edging Pecco Bagnaia and Casey Stoner

Marc Marquez broke a Ducati record in MotoGP at Brno on Sunday.

The factory Ducati rider won the Czech MotoGP to cement his grip on the 2025 championship.

He has opened a 120-point lead at the summit of the MotoGP standings, ahead of his brother Alex Marquez.

But he has also become the first Ducati rider to win five premier class grands prix in a row.

His 70th MotoGP win overall was the first time he has won five on the bounce since 2019 on a Honda.

It was his eighth 'double' (sprint and grand prix) which is a record of his own that he has extended.

He is the first rider to win five 'doubles' in a row.

But most notable is the record he has set for Ducati of five grand prix wins consecutively.

He has won at Aragon, Mugello, Assen, Sachsenring and Brno in succession.

It has broken a record held by Pecco Bagnaia from 2022.

Marc Marquez breaks Pecco Bagnaia's Ducati record

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Bagnaia was the first Ducati rider to win four grands prix in a row during his dominant period.

Bagnaia completed the feat at the San Marino MotoGP three years ago, overcoming a three-place grid penalty.

Marc Marquez, back then, was absent due to injury.

Bagnaia won at Assen, Silverstone, the Red Bull Ring and Misano in succession.

In doing so, he broke a record previously held by Casey Stoner’s three grand prix wins in a row riding a Ducati.

Stoner’s feat was secured in 2007 when he won the championship.

The changing record also represents three different stages of Ducati’s MotoGP tenure.

Stoner’s victories were somewhat unforeseen at the time, and he has since explained that his Ducati had limitations.

But 15 years later, when Bagnaia was riding the red bike, it had transformed under Gigi Dall’Igna’s watch into the best bike on the grid.

This season, the latest-spec Ducati has been oddly less dominant.

Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio have struggled to regularly get a tune out of it, and it seems to be Marquez’s brilliance that is making the difference.

The year-old Ducati of the Gresini duo and Franco Morbidelli has routinely appeared to be the better bike in 2025.