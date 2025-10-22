Oscar Piastri blame pinpointed in ‘very significant moment' for F1 title race

Martin Brundle believes Oscar Piastri was “predominately to blame” in McLaren’s first corner crash in the United States Grand Prix sprint race.

McLaren endured a disastrous sprint race in Austin when both Piastri and teammate Lando Norris were wiped out in a first corner collision, which Red Bull’s Max Verstappen capitalised on by winning.

When attempting to cut back underneath Norris in their battle for second place, Piastri made contact with Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg and was sent flying into his title rival, forcing both drivers out with terminal damage.

Sky Sports F1 co-commentator Brundle thinks Piastri, who has seen his championship advantage cut to 14 points with five races remaining, was ultimately at fault.

“The Piastri crash in turn one was unfortunate, but I believe he was predominantly to blame,” Brundle wrote in his Sky column.

“This corner rises steeply by 40 metres, is very wide at the entry point but narrow at the apex, and only a little wider on the exit albeit with some scruffy run off space if required. This zone invites and promotes contact, never more so than at the start when the pack is close.

“It's 215 metres from pole position to the first braking point and, of course, increasingly further for those lower on the grid. They launch off the line with 1000 horsepower available as wonderful rear tyre heaters, but the front tyres and the brakes will only have the residual heat from the formation lap.

“Therefore, with some fuel on board the cars are difficult to slow down as they all head for the same apex kerb. This first corner is also the best chance to gain positions for the rest of the race, and so all the ingredients are there for multiple contacts.

“Verstappen had the perfect Sprint start, Norris alongside on the dirtier side of the track less so, but he was still able to release the brakes a little and claim the corner before his faster-starting team-mate Piastri.

“Intent on making the most of Norris's tighter entry, which would inevitably mean he'd run wide on the exit, Piastri slowed and then turned very hard to go underneath his championship rival.

“These F1 cars are difficult to see out of at the best of times, and they are wide and long with enormous and sticky tyres exposed on each corner.

“What Piastri did was textbook driving when in normal combat up at turn one, but not at the start as there's virtually guaranteed to be one or more cars trying to out-brake each other into that space. And there's no capacity for those cars to slow further or change direction quickly.

“Piastri was very focused on his championship rival, and the pack simply bit him.

“The crying shame for McLaren and Norris is that the now two-wheeling Piastri broke his rear wheel along with his own front suspension. With Verstappen out front it was the worst-case scenario for them.”

Has the title swung in Max Verstappen’s favour?

After taking victory in the sprint, Verstappen went on to dominate Sunday’s grand prix ahead of Norris, while Piastri could only take fifth behind the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

While Brundle acknowledged the United States Grand Prix weekend was a “very significant moment” in the championship battle, he thinks the advantage still lies with McLaren.

“Max impressively saw it coming and calmly maintained the lead. He would follow nobody else for the rest of the weekend and take the full 33 points available. That Sprint first corner was a very significant moment in this year's Drivers' Championship,” Brundle continued.

“Verstappen has scored 119 of a possible 133 points in the last five races and closed down Piastri's advantage by 60 points in the last four events, now just 40 behind.

“At that rate he will be champion but some of the tracks coming up should ensure that normal service resumes for McLaren, although there is no doubt that the Red Bull is a better all-round car now and Max is on peak form.

“McLaren's ace card is that it's two against one, and they are going to need to play that very well on every GP weekend until and including Abu Dhabi."

