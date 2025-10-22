Zak Brown apologised to Nico Hulkenberg for stinging F1 US GP criticism

Zak Brown shows class with Nico Hulkenberg apology after stinging criticism

McLaren boss Zak Brown apologised to Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg after heavily criticising him.

Hulkenberg and McLaren boss Brown
Hulkenberg and McLaren boss Brown

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown personally apologised to Nico Hulkenberg for comments he made about the Sauber driver.

Brown initially pinned the blame on Hulkenberg for causing the opening-corner clash at the start of the United States Grand Prix sprint race that wiped out both McLarens.

Having been tagged by Hulkenberg, championship leader Oscar Piastri was pitched into teammate and title rival Lando Norris, forcing both drivers to retire on the spot.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 from the McLaren pitwall just after the incident, Brown slammed it as “amateur-hour driving” and claimed Hulkenberg had “no business being where he was”.

Brown retracted his criticism after viewing another replay of the drama. Speaking again to Sky, he said: “I think I’ve changed my view. I can’t really put that on Nico.”

Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley has revealed Brown sent an apology text to Sauber, and said sorry to Hulkenberg in person.

“Zak sent me an apology really quickly afterwards. He apologised personally to Nico,” Wheatley said.

“Look, this is a passionate sport, I love the passion. You've got two cars, you're fighting for a world championship, and two cars get taken out in the first corner.

“It's easy to think that it's somebody else's fault sometimes and you react with passion. I think he probably did that to Sky TV - the heat of the moment and the emotion.

“But I've known Zak a really long time. He's a racer. We're all racers and we sorted it out afterwards.”

The Turn 1 incident wiped out both McLarens
The Turn 1 incident wiped out both McLarens

McLaren to review clash

McLaren have confirmed they will review the incident internally.

“We have had a couple of conversations with Lando and Oscar, but the conversations were fundamentally about resetting,” McLaren team principal Andrea Stella explained.

“In racing, you can't look backwards too much, especially when you have a qualifying session ahead. So it was a conversation about resetting as usual.

“We will review at the right time the incident. We will do that collaboratively, the team, the drivers, and we will make the right assessment.

“This follows the way we approach this situation based on our racing framework. And both Lando and Oscar were happy with this kind of approach.”

McLaren’s review of an opening lap collision between Norris and Piastri in Singapore resulted in repercussions that Norris will face for the remainder of the 2025 season. 

Zak Brown apologised to Nico Hulkenberg for stinging F1 US GP criticism
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull tease upgrades to boost relentless Max Verstappen title bid
5m ago
Verstappen is catching the McLaren drivers
WSBK News
2026 WorldSBK grid moves closer to completion as final Yamaha seats taken
10m ago
Mattia Rato signs with MotoxRacing for 2026 WorldSBK season. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
Oscar Piastri blame pinpointed in ‘very significant moment’
50m ago
Piastri and Norris collided in the sprint
MotoGP News
Aprilia's Massimo Rivola: Jorge Martin “thinking what I’m thinking”
58m ago
Jorge Martin
F1 News
Zak Brown shows class with Nico Hulkenberg apology after stinging criticism
1h ago
Hulkenberg and McLaren boss Brown

More News

BSB News
BSB champion Kyle Ryde makes surprise entry in Australian SBK finale
1h ago
Kyle Ryde, 2025 BSB champion (pic: Bennetts British Superbike championship).
MotoGP News
Augusto Fernandez back for Malaysian MotoGP wild-card: “I’ve missed the V4 so much!”
2h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha V4, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
WSBK News
Spanish WorldSBK struggles “cemented” Jonathan Rea retirement decision
2h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Oscar Piastri “insecure” under F1 title pressure as Max Verstappen closes in
3h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco explains why he’s not using Honda’s new MotoGP parts
5h ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 Australian MotoGP