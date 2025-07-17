Jorge Martin U-turn: “I will continue at Aprilia” despite "big fight", Honda "option"

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has confirmed he will remain with Aprilia for the 2026 season, ending months of public dispute over an exit clause in his contract.

Martin, who joined Aprilia after clinching the 2024 MotoGP title with Pramac Ducati, previously declared that he had activated a clause that would allow him to leave the Italian manufacturer at the end of this season.

However, a dramatic U-turn was confirmed during Thursday’s special press conference at Brno - ahead of Martin’s second grand prix appearance of the season - when the Spaniard announced he will honour the full two-year agreement.

"I'm happy to be here... And happy to say that I will continue at Aprilia for 2026," Martin began.

What happened?

"After the first, second, then third set of injuries, which were also bigger injuries, I started to have a lot of doubts - about my future, myself, a lot of things.

"At that point, I had to make a decision on my future, and that decision was either to try the Aprilia in a few more races [postpone the exit clause] or activate this clause.

"Both [of those options] Aprilia denied, which I respect. I understand. They fought for their rights, let's say.

"From that point, I had to fight for what I thought was the best for me, which was trying to move to another project.

"Then we start this fight [with Aprilia]. I could continue further in this fight, but in life we have to take some decisions, and now the decision is to stay here in Aprilia for one more season."

Martin acknowledged that team-mate Marco Bezzecchi's frontrunning performances on the RS-GP, including victory at Silverstone, had been a factor.

"We could see Marco and Aprilia are doing a fantastic job. So I'm not an idiot!

"I see that together we have a lot of potential, we can do really good."

Martin confirmed that "Honda was an option" for 2026 but "not the only option."

"A big fight"

Martin feels his relationship with Aprilia is salvageable despite their "big fight".

"Relationships are like a roller-coaster; finally, if you like the other person, you will work hard to stay together," Martin said.

"For sure, we had a big fight with Aprilia, but now is the time to build together and win."

Martin later became emotional when talking about how only his father and girlfriend knew what he went through in the hospital after the Qatar injuries.

"Nobody can understand what was running through my mind. I didn't know if I could ride again."

"Maybe in the future, I will say thanks"

But he was also defiant.

"I don't regret anything, I did what I thought was best for me,” Martin said of the contract battle, also ruling out the need for an apology to the Aprilia team.

However, "I can say thanks for the job they are doing.

"Maybe in the future, if we win together, I will say thanks to Massimo for all they did to keep me here!"

Martin and Aprilia will now try to draw a line under an embarrassing saga.

After a promising debut in last November’s Barcelona test, Martin’s 2025 campaign was derailed by a series of injuries, causing him to miss almost all of pre-season testing and make just one grand prix start.

Despite that sparse attendance record, Martin and his management insisted a performance-related exit clause not only remained valid but would be activated if Aprilia refused to extend the review period beyond round six, at Le Mans.

Aprilia strongly contested that any such separation was possible: “The contract is valid and in effect… and must be respected by both parties until its expiration (end of 2026).”

However, Martin dug his heels in and responded on social media: “I have decided to exercise my right to release myself for the 2026 season.”

The stalemate intensified when Martin’s manager, Albert Valera, claimed in a live interview at Assen in late June that "Jorge is free of contract for 2026. He executed the clause. He’s completely open, available”.

Valera also named Honda, rumoured as Martin’s intended destination, as an option.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta then stepped in, stating that no rider would be permitted to switch teams without an amicable agreement or legal clarity, effectively backing Aprilia’s stance and freezing any hopes of a fast-track exit.

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola reaffirmed: “The rider is under contract with us. And as Carmelo said, if a rider is contracted, is not free from Aprilia, the rider cannot go anywhere.”

“Regarding why Valera thinks that clause is valid. You need to ask Valera, because I have a completely different opinion,” Rivola added, before warning:

“There are only two options. We find an agreement or go to the Court. We are ready to do both, and we will do everything to protect the company.”

But Rivola always insisted that keeping Martin was his “priority”, avoided making the rift personal and managed to keep a functioning relationship despite the contract battle.

While Martin faced a lengthy legal battle if he persisted, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi won the British MotoGP and has finished on the podium in three of the last four races (falling from second in the other).

Aprilia also rose to second in the manufacturers standings behind Ducati, making a mockery of a ‘performance’ issue, even if the Martin contract clause only applied to the opening six rounds.

"I feel prepared"

After a three-month recovery from his Qatar injuries, Martin rode a Superbike in Barcelona, then completed a private MotoGP test at Misano last week, made possible by Aprilia’s campaign to change the rules for injured riders.

The Misano test ended with signs of reconciliation: Positive comments from Martin and a team photo that included senior team management. as.com subsequently reported that Martin had decided to stay.