Jorge Martin was “doubting” if he could make MotoGP return during Qatar hospital stay

Jorge Martin says he was “was doubting if I was able to come back to a MotoGP bike” while in hospital in Qatar.

Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin says he “didn’t know if I was able to ride again” while in hospital after his crash in the Qatar Grand Prix.

Martin returns to MotoGP this weekend in Brno having been out of action since crashing out of the Lusail race in April.

The Spanish rider confirmed during his pre-event press conference at the Czech Grand Prix that he will be staying with Aprilia Racing next year after months of speculation linking him with a move to Honda.

Martin also discussed the mental challenge of his journey through injury, in particular during his time in hospital in Qatar.

“I think the self-confidence, I struggled a bit when I was in the hospital in Qatar,” Jorge Martin said during the pre-event press conference in Brno.

“But I think I trained perfectly, I’m more prepared than ever.

“The courage that I have – I didn’t know how much courage I have and now I know that it’s inside of me and I will have it for all my career.”

Expanding on his mental struggles while in hospital, Martin said: “When I was in the hospital, I didn’t know if I was able to ride again – this was the main issue. I was in the [ICU] for four days and that was a really deep moment.

“For sure, I was speaking with my girlfriend, with my dad, with Aleix [Espargaro] some days, and I was doubting if I was able to come back to a MotoGP bike.

“Starting from this to everything: if I will be fast again, if I will be strong again – a lot of things in the professional side.

“In the personal side, I was just trying to stay calm and to take my time.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

