Brno did “amazing job” with resurface ahead of MotoGP return - Luca Marini

Honda MotoGP rider Luca Marini says the Brno circuit has done “an amazing job” with its track resurfacing ahead of this weekend’s Czech MotoGP.

Brno was last on the MotoGP calendar in 2020 but dropped off until 2024 after a decline in the track’s surface grip.

Resurfacing work carried out in advance of this year’s Czech Grand Prix has allowed Brno to return to the calendar.

Marini was one of a few riders to take part in a pre-event private test at the Czech track earlier in the summer, and the Italian indicated he was pleased with the work carried out.

“It was my first day back on the bike after the injury so I was with a little bit of calm riding the bike, not pushing at 100 per cent, sincerely,” Luca Marini told the pre-event press conference in Brno.

“But I can say that the track is amazing, even better than before, and they did an amazing job with the new surface, the new [asphalt] is unbelievable, and I hope that also in the future we can have this quality all around the world because they did a fantastic job.

“So, just hope that also the next resurfacing in other tracks it will be the same.”

Sachsenring top-six after “really tough period”

Brno is Marini’s second race back after missing out between Silverstone and Sachsenring through injury.

The Italian finished sixth in Germany last week, his best result for Honda HRC Castrol, one which Marini said came after a “tough period” and “critical” days after his crash in Suzuka.

“It’s true, it was a really tough period, especially at the beginning that I didn’t know very well the situation,” Marini said.

“After the injury, the first days were a little bit critical. The first impression was that I needed to wait a long time before coming back on the bike.

“Then, fortunately, everything came easier and faster, the recovery was really fast, and I could do a nice race [in Germany], a solid race, and then I was a little bit lucky for all the crashes at the front.

“[We achieved] a good sixth position, but I think we can do much more.

“The target is to improve our bike [and] my riding, and I think we can do much better at the end of this season.”