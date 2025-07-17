Grip “the most incredible aspect” of resurfaced Czech MotoGP track - Miguel Oliveira

Having last visited in 2020, MotoGP returns to Brno this weekend for the Czech Grand Prix, a circuit newly resurfaced and offering much more grip than in the past, as noted by Miguel Oliveira.

Oliveira was one of a few riders to test at Brno earlier in the summer, as was Luca Marini.

The Honda HRC rider’s opinion of the resurface was distinctly positive, and Oliveira shared similar thoughts on the new track surface at the circuit that will host the first Czech MotoGP in five years this weekend.

“It’s exactly how I remember it [from] a few years back, in 2020, when we raced here the last time,” Miguel Oliveira told MotoGP.com’s Gear Up preview show in Brno.

“It’s a very wide track, at the time [of the test] we were coming from Assen straight to here so it felt like running on a highway.

“The most incredible aspect was the grip – it was quite good.

“Also, one of the reasons why we didn’t come here anymore was because of the low-grip conditions and I think they’ve done an amazing job [with the resurface].”

Typically this year, Yamaha has been more competitive at circuits with high grip and at cooler races. With the resurface and temperatures expected to be around 20C cooler than at the private test at the end of June, Oliveira is hopeful of the Iwata marque’s chances this weekend.

“Already we start with a good amount of grip on the track so, for sure, that might help us a little bit more – that’s at least what we hope for,” the Pramac Yamaha rider said.

“Tracks this year where we have been with a good amount of grip and where we actually manage not to overheat the rear tyres, it usually played out well and so that’s what we expect from now.

“It’s true that the temperatures are also 20 degrees [Celsius] less on track temperature than what they were during the test, so that might also help us.

“It’s a little bit starting from zero for everyone and I don’t want to [have] too much expectations about the race.”

Oliveira added that it took him around 10 laps to get refamiliarised with Brno, and that he doesn’t think testing there will give him an advantage over the riders who didn’t.

“It took me five-to-10 laps to get my head around the track again, also because the bikes are so much different from what they were five years ago,” Oliveira explained.

“But it was very quick and I don’t think that will be a huge advantage, just because, in terms of setup, also the electronics, we are already very centred, in a good place, so I think that’s the small advantage that we might have.

“But it’s a normal weekend so we go for it from the first practice.”