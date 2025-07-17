Five F1 bombshells that could follow Christian Horner’s shock Red Bull exit

After the shock news of Christian Horner’s Red Bull departure, it shows anything can happen in the world of F1.

With a number of intriguing storylines bubbling away, what other bombshell shocks could there be over the next 12 months?

Verstappen quits F1

Max Verstappen’s F1 future continues to be the sport’s biggest news story in 2025.

The four-time world champion has been heavily linked with a switch to Mercedes.

The rumour mill was sent into overdrive when Verstappen and Toto Wolff were reportedly on holiday in the same location during the two-week gap between the British and Belgian Grands Prixs.

With Red Bull struggling on-track, Verstappen is naturally considering his options.

Neither Mercedes driver is contracted for 2026, hence the Verstappen speculation.

If Verstappen decides against joining Mercedes or Wolff remains loyal to George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, a sabbatical could be an option.

By taking a year out in 2026, it would give Verstappen time to assess which team is best suited to him – or which one is performing on track.

Mercedes and Aston Martin will continue to have interest in him.

Ferrari could be an option, as Lewis Hamilton isn’t getting any younger.

And who knows how Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s relationship will be at McLaren?

Whatever Verstappen does, it’s going to rock the sporting world.

Russell joins Red Bull

If Verstappen decides to join Mercedes, it would leave Russell without a drive.

Red Bull will need a star driver to fill the void left by Verstappen – and Russell fits that.

Max Verstappen and George Russell © XPB Images

You can make a case that Russell has been the best driver this season.

The Briton has been ultra-consistent and has continued to extract the maximum from the Mercedes W16.

Russell has been part of the Mercedes family since the end of 2017, so seeing him in Red Bull colours would be peculiar.

If Verstappen were to leave Red Bull and Russell wasn’t replaced, it would leave them in a precarious position with none of the top drivers on the grid available to be signed.

Horner makes shock return

Horner’s achievements as Red Bull CEO and team principal can’t be underestimated.

He’s one of F1’s greatest team bosses.

Naturally, if Horner wants to return to the paddock, it’s likely to happen.

Had it not been for his off-track scandal, a return to F1 with Ferrari could have been likely.

Ferrari have had interest in Horner over the past decade, and with Fred Vasseur under pressure to keep his job, it makes sense.

However, that now seems unlikely.

Linking up with Flavio Briatore could be a possibility.

Horner would quickly be given the freedom and power to make the team his own.

With Renault’s commitment to the sport unclear, potential team ownership could be possible for Horner.

Schumacher’s F1 comeback

Mick Schumacher still has his sights on an F1 comeback.

Since being dropped by Haas at the end of 2022, Schumacher has failed to make it back onto the grid.

Arguably, his last chance of doing so is with Cadillac, which becomes F1’s 11th team in 2026.

Mick Schumacher

Schumacher has spent his years off the grid as Mercedes’ test and reserve driver before racing for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

It’s fair to say that Schumacher didn’t show world champion-level potential during his two years with Haas.

However, he was a solid F1 driver who out-raced Kevin Magnussen in the head-to-head.

The problem for Schumacher is that Cadillac aren’t short on options.

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez are simply quicker – and more experienced.

Alpine sell up

Alpine’s F1 future remains in doubt, particularly since the return of Briatore.

Alpine have abandoned their works engine project, becoming a Mercedes customer team from next year.

The team is underperforming and Renault might want to cut ties sooner rather than later.

Interest in F1 is sky-high at the moment, so selling Alpine wouldn’t be difficult.

Former Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer is spearheading an unnamed party interested in entering the sport.

If Horner were interested in team ownership, it’s plausible that the former Red Bull boss could launch a bid, provided he has the right support and investment to do so.

It would be the perfect way for Horner to rebuild his F1 career if he feels he has unfinished business.