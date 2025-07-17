It is a pretty ridiculous situation to find a rider officially confirming that they will race with the team they signed a two-year contract with for that second season. And yet, that is the situation MotoGP found itself in on Thursday at the Czech Grand Prix as Jorge Martin made his long-awaited first appearance in front of the media in the wake of his contract dispute with Aprilia.

The follow-up to the current zenith of his motorcycle racing career has been nothing but a miserable flop for Martin. Two bouts of injuries ruled him out of pre-season testing and the first three rounds, before a crash during his return at the Qatar Grand Prix once again sent him onto the sidelines.

A few weeks later, Martin is making a clandestine visit to the Le Mans paddock to discuss with Aprilia his activating of a performance clause in his contract to quit the brand for the end of 2025. Thus began weeks of wrangling between both parties.

Aprilia stood firm that the clause - which reportedly stated he could leave if he wasn’t in the top five of the championship at the end of the French Grand Prix - was not valid because Martin had barely ridden the RS-GP. Marco Bezzecchi then went and won the British Grand Prix, in a moment of fortunate timing that Aprilia seized to publicly state to Martin that ‘we have a bike that can win’.

Martin fought his corner with a personal statement a few days later, asking for what he believed was his contractual right to be honoured. Manager Albert Valera then kicked up a storm at the Dutch Grand Prix when he said Martin was “free of contract” for 2026.

Aprilia again stood by its position, but escalated things by saying it was happy to drag this through the courts. Italian courts aren’t exactly know for their punctuality and it later emerged the Martin camp requested Aprilia to begin those proceedings as soon as possible in order to resolve this matter before the end of the season. Aprilia, unsurprisingly with the ball in its court and aware of the lack of potential replacements available for 2026, elected to let the clock continue to tick.

This move from the Martin camp didn’t exactly coincidentally coincide with Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta saying that the reigning champion wouldn’t be accepted onto the 2026 grid if he did not legitimately break free of his Aprilia deal before signing elsewhere.

During last weekend’s German Grand Prix, reports emerged from Spain’s AS that Martin had now decided to stay. In hindsight, Valera’s explosive interview during the Assen round now appears to have been the Martin camp’s desperation play to escalate this to the courts, where it believed its position was valid and could be resolved quickly.

From this perspective, Aprilia has pulled off a major paddock victory. Not only has it gotten what it wanted all along, it has also emerged as a much stronger entity. It’s a far cry from the brand who five years ago stuck by Andrea Iannone through a futile doping trial only to see a number of good replacement options turn their backs on the marque for 2021.

Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Jorge Martin finally answered some key questions

Not that at any point through this has Aprilia positioned itself as looking for such, but Thursday at Brno was - ultimately - its revenge: a 20-minute press conference televised to the world where Martin had to sit through as many uncomfortable questions as the media could muster and face them head on.

That said, it was also time for him to finally give his side of the story. And that was an important moment because Aprilia, for the most part, has been the party in this dispute that has won out in the court of public opinion. Martin has - and he would have been foolish to have expected otherwise - occupied the spot of villain in this.

While Martin insists that he was doing what he felt was best for his career, there is no reasonable outcome where your position as a world champion - and therefore an ambassador for MotoGP - isn’t questioned by you trying to exercise a contract clause having barely ridden the bike.

What will have smarted for Aprilia in the wake of this was how it went to bat for Martin, and in turn caused tension with the other manufacturers, in trying to get the rules changed to allow him to test privately before returning to racing. That rule ultimately did come to pass and was implemented with immediate effect.

But Aprilia has always pushed forward with its belief that this relationship can be repaired. And that’s something Martin concurred with on Thursday at Brno: “Relationships are like a roller-coaster; finally, if you like the other person, you will work hard to stay together. For sure, we had a big fight with Aprilia, but now is the time to build together and win.”

Martin explained why this course of action came to be in the first place, the Spaniard admitting that after his Qatar crash he had “doubts” in his mind about ever racing again. He says this led to his push to try to make a change in his career - though somewhat contradicted himself when later asked about this.

“I think already when I signed the contract, I wanted to be safe in this aspect,” he began. “So, that’s why I put this clause, and for sure I couldn’t ride with the bike so I wanted to test with myself because I could see results from other riders but I wanted to understand on my own. And I didn’t have the chance. So I asked for the chance [to extend clause window], this was denied. So, this is why I had to take a decision and the decision was this one. For sure, I think being in the hospital didn’t help because I think if I had started this season normally this would never have happened. We will never happen, but the most important thing is we are here now.”

But there is certainly truth in his injuries having an influence. At one stage, he got emotional talking about the support he was receiving from his girlfriend and his father. Quite why, though, he felt leaving Aprilia was the next course of action is something he didn’t explain. It suggests he’d lost confidence in the bike because of the crashes, but he never explicitly said this.

For the most part, Martin did a lot to repair some of the damage done to his reputation with this press conference. And it’s hard not to respect him for not totally backtracking on his actions. He owned up to them, told the world “I don’t regret anything” because he believed he was acting in his best interests.

“I didn’t apologise to them [my team] because I feel I don’t need to apologise to him because I did what I thought was best for my career,” he said at one point. “And now we are together, so we will start together, we will speak together. And if they feel I have to do something to improve the relationship, I will do it.”

Arguably, this is the biggest hurdle Aprilia faces now. It has to motivate a side of its garage to pour its heart and soul into ensuring Martin has a competitive bike underneath him, even with it out in the open that he doesn’t feel the need to apologise to his crew for his actions. This will be doubly hard under the context of the 2027 rider market, with Martin almost certainly still having an eye on moving elsewhere.

That said, he wasn’t stubborn enough to ignore what has been happening on track lately with Aprilia: “I’m not an idiot, I see that we together have a lot of potential. We can do really good and hopefully I am really prepared for what is coming.”

Martin won’t be expected to perform miracles this weekend at the Czech Grand Prix. But the second half of this season will ultimately be the most important of his career. He needs to prove that he can be competitive still to fully repair his relationship with Aprilia if he is to have any hopes of a title challenge in 2026.

But equally, if he ends up performing well below expectations for the rest of the season and in the early part of next year, manufacturers previously interested in the world champion may be less inclined to consider him an option given the baggage he now carries with him.

It’s important to note that, regardless of what will now be said in public, this is far from a reconciliation between Aprilia and Martin. Aprilia fought its corner and Martin had to concede defeat, or else face a potentially protracted court skirmish that may well have seen him watching MotoGP from his TV in 2026.

But that’s not to say good cannot come from this. Martin has learned some valuable life lessons through this that will undoubtedly see him raise his level in a big way on track. That’s a tantalising prospect. And if that in turn sees him bring Aprilia to the top step of the podium and beyond over the next year and a half, all sins will easily be forgiven…