William Byron and Christopher Bell ‘lacking consistency’ for NASCAR title challenge

Kevin Harvick on whether William Byron and Christopher Bell have what it takes to be a NASCAR champion.

William Byron
William Byron
© NASCAR Media

2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick believes both William Byron and Christopher Bell lack the consistency to mount a sustained title assault.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Byron started the season with a victory in the Daytona 500 and remains the standings leader heading into this weekend’s 21st round in Dover.

But Byron has added just four podiums to his tally since his triumph in NASCAR’s crown jewel event, while he was classified outside the top 25 in four out of the last six races.

Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing stalwart Bell became the first driver since Kyle Larson in 2021 to achieve a three-peat by winning at Atlanta, Austin, and Phoenix on consecutive weekends.

But much like Byron, his campaign has also been marred by a lack of consistency, leaving him sixth in the championship, one spot behind his teammate Denny Hamlin.

Harvick says the up-and-down form shown by both drivers this year mirrors the patterns they’ve displayed throughout their careers. While acknowledging their ability to win races, he believes they must raise their level to become true title contenders.

"I believe that Christopher Bell and William Byron go through this same streak every year of starting off strong, off in the middle, and then you never know what's going to show up at the end of the year,” Harvick said on his podcast.

“It was a solid run, but they haven't been consistently solid. And you know, if you're going to win these championships, you have got to be able to find that consistency of when you have an off day, not have it be a catastrophe."

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin was “doubting” if he could make MotoGP return during Qatar hospital stay
1h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Grip “the most incredible aspect” of resurfaced Czech MotoGP track - Miguel Oliveira
2h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
What next for the damaged Jorge Martin/Aprilia relationship in MotoGP?
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
2020 MotoGP winner Brad Binder returns to Brno: “Cool to be back”
2h ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Czech Republic MotoGP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc remembers the trait he always admired about Jules Bianchi
2h ago
Jules Bianchi

More News

F1 Feature
Five F1 bombshells that could follow Christian Horner’s shock Red Bull exit
3h ago
Christian Horner
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin on Aprilia contract fallout: ‘I have no regrets, I don’t need to apologise to the team’
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Brno did “amazing job” with resurface ahead of MotoGP return - Luca Marini
3h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
William Byron and Christopher Bell ‘lacking consistency’ for NASCAR title challenge
3h ago
William Byron
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin U-turn: “I will continue at Aprilia” despite "big fight", Honda "option"
4h ago
Jorge Martin