2020 MotoGP winner Brad Binder returns to Brno: “Cool to be back”

Brad Binder says it’s “crazy” to think it’s been five years since his sensational 2020 victory – and KTM’s first-ever MotoGP win – as the championship returns to Brno in the Czech Republic this weekend.

The South African’s shock win came in just his third MotoGP start and cemented his status as a rising star.

Now one of the category’s most experienced riders, Binder is looking to kickstart a difficult 2025 campaign.

“It’s always cool to come back to any circuit where you have great memories, and this one in particular, it’s crazy when I think it’s been five years already!” said Binder on Thursday.

Although Binder claimed a second MotoGP victory on slicks in the rain at the Red Bull Ring the following year, he’s yet to return to the top step.

Heading into the returning Brno round, Binder’s best result of this season is sixth, with KTM still the only manufacturer without a podium.

But the 29-year-old hopes the freshly resurfaced track and the nature of its layout can play to the RC16’s strengths.

“These corners that are a little bit longer and with slow [corner exit] pick-ups can help us,” Binder explained.

“It’s something that our bike does a lot better. But we won’t really understand much until we get on track tomorrow morning, especially with the resurface.”

Private testing at Brno is rumoured to have seen lap times several seconds under the old lap record, helped by the increased grip, something Binder is keen to exploit.

“It sounds like there’s really good grip here and lap times were super fast. You’d expect that anyway with it being five years of development,” he said.

“I’m excited to get going. I feel like we’re slowly starting to work our way up again after a slump.”

Binder also gave an insight into KTM’s technical struggles this year.

“At the beginning [of the season], the biggest issue was an extreme amount of chatter, first on the rear, then the front,” he said.

“We’ve got that under control now. What we’d really benefit from is a little bit more front grip. That’s what we’re looking for."

Binder is currently twelfth in the world championship, behind team-mate Pedro Acosta (eighth) and injured Tech3 KTM rider Maverick Vinales (11th).

Pol Espargaro, Binder's 2020 team-mate, will also be back on an RC16 this weekend, riding in place of Vinales.