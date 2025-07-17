Jorge Martin on Aprilia contract fallout: ‘I have no regrets, I don’t need to apologise to the team’

Jorge Martin says “I don’t regret anything” over his MotoGP contract dispute with Aprilia as he felt he was doing what was best for his career, which means “I didn’t apologise” to the team.

The reigning world champion will make his return to racing this weekend at the Czech Grand Prix, having been absent since crashing in Qatar upon an initial injury comeback.

But he does so off the back of a bitter contract dispute with Aprilia since May, where he tried to exercise a performance clause to be released for 2026 and sign with a rival brand.

In his first public appearance in front of the media since this episode began, Martin confirmed he will now remain with Aprilia for 2026 - following recent reports in Spain that this would be the case.

Asked on Thursday at Brno if he had any regrets for how he handled this situation, Martin replied “I don’t regret anything. I think everything I did during these few months was better for my future and for me.

“I think nobody can understand when you are in the hospital with 12 broken ribs and you cannot sleep for a week, nobody can understand what is running through my mind.

“So, everything I did I thought was for the better for my future. And that’s the same that I do now, to decide to stay here.”

Aprilia has always stood firm that it would hold Martin to his contract for 2026 but has also spoken of its willingness to repair the relationship.

One element of this is the effort Martin’s crew have made all year and will continue to do so in order to prepare for him the most competitive motorcycle possible.

While he says he has spoken with the team, he says he will not offer any apology because he feels he was doing what was best for his career.

“So, for sure when you arrive in the paddock after all this situation, being out of the paddock you can feel a bit the tension,” he added.

“But at the end of the day the most important thing between a rider and a team is to communicate, to speak. If anything is wrong, they have the freedom to speak to me.

“If I feel anything is wrong I have the freedom to speak to them.

“And, no, I didn’t apologise to them because I feel I don’t need to apologise to him because I did what I thought was best for my career.

“And now we are together, so we will start together, we will speak together.

“And if they feel I have to do something to improve the relationship, I will do it. And for me it’s really important to have a family in the paddock.

“So, I will work hard to make this family for what is to come. I’ve spoken with all the team, with all the test team with who I rode last week, with Massimo.

“We are all together on this. For sure it won’t be easy to arrive where everything is ‘smelling of roses’, but we will fight for this and I will give my best to do great results.”