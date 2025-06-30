Dorna boss: Jorge Martin 'can't race elsewhere' unless Aprilia deal is resolved

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta insists Jorge Martin cannot join another MotoGP team without resolving Aprilia contract.

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Dorna boss Carmelo Ezpeleta has warned that Jorge Martin cannot switch to a rival MotoGP team for 2026 unless an agreement is reached with Aprilia or a court rules in the Spaniard’s favour.

Martin’s manager, Albert Valera, claimed during this weekend’s Dutch MotoGP that the reigning world champion is “free of contract for next year”, after allegedly activating a release clause in his Aprilia deal.

“He’s completely open, available and we will see what will happen in the future,” Valera told MotoGP.com. “He had a clause in the contract, he had the right to execute that clause and he did so.”

Jorge Martin has missed nine of the opening ten rounds of his title defence due to multiple injuries. The clause in question is believed to be performance-related, but Aprilia's official statement on the matter insisted:

“The contract between Aprilia Racing and Jorge Martín is valid and in effect, and as such, it must be respected by both parties until its expiration (end of 2026).”

Carmelo Ezpeleta wades into Jorge Martin issue

Carmelo Ezpeleta
Carmelo Ezpeleta

Dorna CEO Ezpeleta has now publicly backed Aprilia’s stance, warning that the championship will not allow Martin to line up with another team unless a clear legal resolution is found.

"If two parties have the intention and want to terminate the contract, it is possible. If one party says that it is still valid, the judge included in the contract must decide who is right,” Ezpeleta told Sky Sport Italia.

“We as Dorna will not accept the entry to the championship of anyone who does not respect these conditions: Either an agreement is found between the parties and the contract ends, or a judge will have to decide."

He repeated that position to Spanish TV: “We will not allow anyone to enter the championship without the agreement of the other party that the contract has been terminated, or a ruling from the court that manages it. We will not allow that.”

Responding on Sunday morning at Assen, Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola echoed Ezpeleta’s message.

“Our position is still the same. The rider is under contract with us. And as Carmelo said, if a rider is contracted with us… is not free from Aprilia, the rider cannot go anywhere.”

Martin’s only alternative factory option for 2026 is at Honda, with one seat - alongside Joan Mir - still TBC. “Yes, if you ask me about Honda, it’s an option as well for next year," said Valera.

But while admitting HRC would be interested if Martin becomes available, team manager Alberto Puig made clear: “We don’t sign contracts with riders that are on an ongoing contract.”

Despite the off-track drama, Martin is nearing a return to MotoGP action, with a private test planned ahead of a possible Aprilia comeback at either the German (July 11-13) or Czech (July 18-20) Grands Prix.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

