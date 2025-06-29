Aprilia hit back at Jorge Martin’s manager and vow to fight in court

Aprilia Racing boss Massimo Rivola says Jorge Martin is “clearly” not free to join another manufacturer for the 2026 MotoGP season and has raised the prospect that the contractual dispute between the Spanish rider and Italian manufacturer could go to court.

Martin joined Aprilia on a two-year deal from Pramac Ducati over the winter as the reigning MotoGP World Champion, but rumours of a potential departure already at the end of 2025 began to swirl after Martin crashed out of the Qatar Grand Prix, since when he hasn’t raced as a result of injuries sustained in Lusail.

Rivola, though, has countered recent comments from Albert Valera, Martin’s personal manager, suggesting Martin will be “free of contract” in 2026.

“Clearly, he [Martin] is not going to be free for 2026,” Aprilia Racing CEO Rivola told British broadcaster TNT Sports on Sunday at the Dutch TT.

“In case we have to go to the court, the judge will take his position.

“But we are quite, let’s say, relaxed about that.”

Rivola’s comments also come after Honda HRC Team Manager Alberto Puig reaffirmed during the Dutch TT that Honda, which Valera had said is “an option” for Martin should he depart Aprilia in 2026, will not sign Martin for next year’s MotoGP campaign until it’s sure that the Spaniard has been able to exit his agreement with Aprilia.

Private test upcoming, Brno targeted for race return

Jorge Martin’s time with Aprilia so far has been dominated by, apart from the contractual dispute, injury.

The Spaniard missed the opening three grands prix of the season after he crashed twice in preseason; then crashed again in the Qatar race and has been sidelined since.

The reigning champion is expected to undergo a medical check next week, and Rivola said that Aprilia’s plan is to have Martin on the RS-GP in a private test at Misano before a targeted racing return at the Czech Grand Prix on 18–20 July.

“If he is ready from a medical point of view, we are planning to test him [Martin] in Misano on [9 July],” Rivola said.

“If he’s okay, we sit down and check when he thinks he [will be] ready to race.

“I think Brno could be a decent target, but first we need to do one step at a time – then we will see.

“Having one race before the [summer] break will be good to mentally, physically start getting a bit of rhythm, and then he knows that he has to push.

“His call to do something quite special, to stay here, then to get results will be a second step.”