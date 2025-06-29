“No deadline” for 2026 Honda MotoGP rider negotiations amid Jorge Martin rumours

Alberto Puig says Honda is “not in a super-hurry” to confirm its 2026 MotoGP rider line-up.

Alberto Puig, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Barcelona Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alberto Puig, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Barcelona Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig says the Japanese brand has “no deadline” to confirm its 2026 rider line-up amid the continuing rumours linking it with reigning World Champion Jorge Martin.

The desire of Jorge Martin to depart Aprilia at the end of this season, midway through a two-year contract with the Noale marque, has been well-documented by now.

But the rumours connecting Martin with Honda for 2026 resurfaced on Friday at the Dutch MotoGP when the Spaniard’s manager, Albert Valera, said that Honda is “an option” for the reigning champion.

Speaking on Sunday morning, Honda HRC Castrol Team Manager Alberto Puig said that there is not a “deadline” for Honda to confirm its 2026 rider line-up.

“Well, there is no deadline,” Puig told the international TV feed during MotoGP Warm Up on Sunday morning at Assen.

“We have to be sure what to do.

“At this moment, we don’t know because we need to understand what is the rider situation.”

He added: “We can wait. Frankly speaking, it’s a matter between Aprilia and Jorge [Martin].

“It must be clear. If he gets out of the contract, then we will understand. We are not in a super-hurry. We will see what is the final resolution there.”

Puig added that Honda needs to be sure Martin’s contract with Aprilia has been cancelled for 2026 before it enters any negotiations with him.

“We don’t sign contracts with riders that are on an ongoing contract,” he said.

“We believe that the situation between riders and teams, or manufacturers, is something strictly direct between [them].

“Of course, when we said that Martin’s an option, he’s an option – for us and for everybody, because if he’s out of contract he can choose whatever brand.

“But, for now, we didn’t make any move.

“We didn’t check yet the situation but, normally, we talk to riders, so when the time comes, if it comes, we will see. But, for now, there is nothing more to say.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
54m ago
Alex Marquez leads Marc in Dutch MotoGP warm-up, all eyes on tyre choice
Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
56m ago
Aprilia hit back at Jorge Martin’s manager and vow to fight in court
Massimo Rivola. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari's Fred Vasseur to miss Austrian GP for personal reasons
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur will not be in Austria on Sunday
MotoGP News
1h ago
“No deadline” for 2026 Honda MotoGP rider negotiations amid Jorge Martin rumours
Alberto Puig, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Barcelona Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
PICTURES: Yamaha MotoGP riders on track in special ‘Haga R7’ livery
Fabio Quartararo, special livery, 2025 Dutch MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results
Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Can Fabio Quartararo win Dutch MotoGP from pole? “We are not ready yet”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Starting grid for F1 Austrian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Norris and Leclerc will share the front row in Austria
MotoGP News
2h ago
Starting grid for Dutch MotoGP after a costly grid penalty
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
2h ago
How to watch Dutch MotoGP today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
Joan Mir