“No deadline” for 2026 Honda MotoGP rider negotiations amid Jorge Martin rumours

Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig says the Japanese brand has “no deadline” to confirm its 2026 rider line-up amid the continuing rumours linking it with reigning World Champion Jorge Martin.

The desire of Jorge Martin to depart Aprilia at the end of this season, midway through a two-year contract with the Noale marque, has been well-documented by now.

But the rumours connecting Martin with Honda for 2026 resurfaced on Friday at the Dutch MotoGP when the Spaniard’s manager, Albert Valera, said that Honda is “an option” for the reigning champion.

Speaking on Sunday morning, Honda HRC Castrol Team Manager Alberto Puig said that there is not a “deadline” for Honda to confirm its 2026 rider line-up.

“Well, there is no deadline,” Puig told the international TV feed during MotoGP Warm Up on Sunday morning at Assen.

“We have to be sure what to do.

“At this moment, we don’t know because we need to understand what is the rider situation.”

He added: “We can wait. Frankly speaking, it’s a matter between Aprilia and Jorge [Martin].

“It must be clear. If he gets out of the contract, then we will understand. We are not in a super-hurry. We will see what is the final resolution there.”

Puig added that Honda needs to be sure Martin’s contract with Aprilia has been cancelled for 2026 before it enters any negotiations with him.

“We don’t sign contracts with riders that are on an ongoing contract,” he said.

“We believe that the situation between riders and teams, or manufacturers, is something strictly direct between [them].

“Of course, when we said that Martin’s an option, he’s an option – for us and for everybody, because if he’s out of contract he can choose whatever brand.

“But, for now, we didn’t make any move.

“We didn’t check yet the situation but, normally, we talk to riders, so when the time comes, if it comes, we will see. But, for now, there is nothing more to say.”