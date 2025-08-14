Ex-F1 driver Logan Sargeant reveals comeback plans in sportscar racing

Logan Sargeant will return to racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship next month, just over a year after losing his Williams Formula 1 seat.

The American driver has been added to PR1 Mathiasen’s line-up for the Battle of Bricks at Indianapolis on 21 September and Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta on 11 October.

Sargeant will share an Oreca 07 in the LMP2 class with PR1 Mathiasen regulars Benjamin Pedersen and Naveen Rao as part of a two-race deal for the final leg of the IMSA season.

The news following Wednesday’s announcement that he has joined Oliver Gavin’s management company with the aim of building a career in sportscar racing.

“I’m super excited to be jumping back into a car for the last two LMP2 races in IMSA with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to drive at two special tracks, Indianapolis and Road Atlanta, and help push for good results with my teammates Ben and Naveen.

“I’m eager to contribute to a successful couple races for the team, and bring my knowledge and experience to everyone involved.”

Team boss Bobby Oergel added: “Myself and all the crew here at PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports are very excited that Logan is able to join us for the last two endurance events of this season.

“I am sure Logan’s pace will be top-notch and everyone will work well together. We really want to welcome him into our team in a smooth and easy fashion. The opportunity to do some testing ahead of the Indy event should do just that.”

Sargeant was initially seen as a contender for Genesis’ upcoming Hypercar programme in the World Endurance Championship after being inducted into its partner team IDEC Sport’s 2025 campaign in the European Le Mans Series.

However, he stepped down from the drive just before the start of the season, with IDEC issuing a statement that he had taken a decision “to step away from the sport to pursue other interests.”

While that suggested he was planning to hang up his helmet, the 24-year-old will now be back behind the wheel of a race car at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway next month.

Sargeant has prior experience in LMP2 machinery, having contested two races in the ELMS with the TF Sport-run Racing Team Turkey in 2021.

He joined Williams at the start of the 2023 season, but was dropped by the team midway through last year after scoring just a single point in 36 starts.