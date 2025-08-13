Dropped F1 driver Logan Sargeant takes first step towards racing comeback

Logan Sargeant has seemingly taken a U-turn on his plans to step away from racing.

Logan Sargeant, Williams
Former Williams Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant has signed with a new management company as he plots his return to racing.

Sargeant is now represented by five-time Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Oliver Gavin, just a year after losing his seat at Williams following a challenging one-and-a-half-year stint with the team.

The American driver will specifically be focusing on opportunities in sportscar racing, an area of expertise for Gavin’s OGMM company, which counts IMSA race winner Colin Braun and World Endurance Championship driver Ben Tuck among its clients.

“We are delighted to welcome @LoganSargeant to the OGMM team!,” the company wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“With a strong history of racing in single seaters and at still only 24, Logan is joining OGMM as he focuses on a future career in sportscars.

“Welcome to the team, Logan.”

Sargeant was due to contest the 2025 European Le Mans Series with the Genesis-backed IDEC Sport team in an Oreca 07 LMP2 car. This was seen as a potential stepping stone to a Hypercar seat with Hyundai’s luxury brand, which has partnered with IDEC for its entry into the World Endurance Championship’s top class in 2026.

However, in February this year, it was announced that Sargeant would step down from his role with the team, with Daniel Juncadella replacing him in the No. 18 crew.

At that time, IDEC noted a desire from Sargeant “to step away from the sport to pursue other interests”, strongly indicating that he had made a decision to retire from active competition.

However, Wednesday’s announcement indicates a change of mind, with OGMM clearly revealing the 24-year-old’s intention to return to racing.

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

