McLaren to auction 2026 F1 car before it races

You could soon own McLaren race cars from Formula 1, IndyCar and Le Mans.

McLaren has announced that it will auction a range of under-development race cars later this year, including its yet-unnamed Formula 1 challenger for the 2026 season.

In what it describes as a “world-first”, the Woking-based squad and its auction partner RM Sotheby’s will put the successor to the MCL39 under the hammer at this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It means collectors will be able to secure a car built to F1’s forthcoming regulations before it has even contested its first race.

The actual delivery of what is expected to be called the MCL40 will only take place in 2028, but the winning bidder will be offered a 2025 show car on lease in the interim.

Further, the winner will be invited to the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK, while also having “incredible behind-the-scenes access with McLaren Racing and the associated events”.

Also on sale will be McLaren’s IndyCar machine that Pato O’Ward will race at the Indy 500 in 2026, plus an example of the team’s new LMDh prototype that will debut in the World Endurance Championship in 2027.

The auction celebrates McLaren’s status as the only racing team that has won the Triple Crown of Motorsport: Monaco Grand Prix, Indy 500 and the Le Mans 24 Hours.

“This auction is an extraordinary opportunity to own a piece of racing history and bid for a car that has competed on track before its official launch,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

“The Triple Crown is a huge part of our heritage and we are determined to claim it once again as we prepare for our 2027 entry into the World Endurance Championship. Not only that, these incredible cars will come with unprecedented VIP access to the team and action on track.”

