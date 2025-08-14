Flavio Briatore’s time in F1 is “over”, says Ralf Schumacher

Former Jordan, Williams and Toyota driver Ralf Schumacher believes there is no place for managers like Flavio Briatore in modern-day Formula 1.

Briatore returned to F1 last year as an executive advisor for Alpine, having previously led the Renault-owned team during its heyday with Fernando Alonso in 2000.

The 75-year-old has been serving as the de facto team principal for the Enstone-based squad since the shock departure of Oliver Oakes in May, although his role will be reduced again when Steve Nielsen joins the team in September.

Briatore’s position at Alpine has been controversial due to his involvement in the infamous crashgate gate scandal in 2008, which initially led to him being issued a lifetime ban on F1.

Schumacher, whose brother and seven-time champion Michael raced for Briatore’s Benetton team in the mid-1990s, has questioned whether the Frenchman is fit to run a team in F1 today.

He instead advocated for former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who guided the Milton Keynes-based squad to eight drivers’ titles and six constructors’ titles prior to his sacking last month.

"I think the time for figures like Flavio is over,” the six-time race winner told Bild. “You need technically skilled people at the top, someone like Horner. Flavio could then help as an organiser and networker, as a face to the outside world."

In recent years, an increasing number of technical directors have moved into management roles in F1 teams, marking a shift from the sport’s traditional leadership structure.

Williams has taken a similar direction, signing ex-Mercedes strategy chief James Vowles as its team principal in 2023.

Under Vowles, Williams is enjoying its best season in a decade and currently holds fifth place in the constructors’ championship.

Schumacher heaped praise on Vowles for restructuring the Grove-based team, which has taken a long-term view by directing all its resources on its 2026 car.

"He's the right man,” said the 50-year-old. “Williams has very entrenched structures that are very difficult to break down. He's already partially succeeded.

“The team is well positioned and has good drivers. They're no longer developing the current car; they're fully focused on 2026. It will be very exciting to see how they manage that."