Dumped F1 driver “stepping away from sport to pursue other interests”

A recently ditched Formula 1 driver is apparently “stepping away” from racing.

Logan Sargeant was dropped by Williams midway through last year.

He was due to race in the 2025 European Le Mans Series with the IDEC Sport Racing team until a shock twist.

The team posted to social media: “Following the decision of Logan Sargeant to stepping away from the sport to pursue other interests, IDEC SPORT and Genesis Magma Racing are taking note of his decision and will announce his substitute in the next few days.

“We wish Logan all the best in his future projects.”

Is Logan Sargeant’s racing career finished?

Sargeant got his big break in F1 with Williams in 2023. He was the only American on the grid, at a time when the Drive To Survive buzz had caused huge growth in his home country.

Sergeant scored points just once in 36 F1 grand prix outings.

That came in his rookie year on home turf, at the Circuit of the Americas, when he finished 10th.

But he finished 21st in 2023, arriving into 2024 with huge pressure. Ultimately, he wasn’t able to keep his Williams race seat.

Williams had already announced that Sargeant would be replaced for 2025 by Carlos Sainz, their signing from Ferrari.

But Sargeant crashed heavily in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, which prompted Williams to ditch him for the final nine rounds of 2024.

Franco Colapinto came in, to partner Alex Albon, and hugely impressed. Colapinto has since signed on as Alpine’s reserve driver for 2025, while Williams enter the season with Sainz and Albon.

Sargeant? We don’t know if we’ve seen the last of him in a race car.